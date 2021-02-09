An anti-Trump journalist wrote about how much she hates everything her so-called "Trumpite" neighbors stand for but was bewildered when they plowed her driveway "like a pro" and free of charge.

Los Angeles Times columnist and Trump-hater Virginia Heffernan wrote on Friday her bewilderment towards the kind Trumpite next door for plowing her snow-covered driveway despite them having different standpoints.

"The Trumpites next door to our pandemic getaway, who seem as devoted to the ex-president as you can get without being Q fans, just plowed our driveway without being asked and did a great job.

How am I going to resist demands for unity in the face of this act of aggressive niceness?" she began her piece.

She soon realized that she owes the kind Trump-supporter gratitude "on some level" for helping her clean her driveway. Although she finds it a bit "weird" since people do not usually sweep other people's driveways-- for free-- "back in the city," she said.

"and, man, it really looks like the guy back-dragged the driveway like a pro - but how much thanks?" Heffernan asked.

She then quoted Eddie Murphy and said maybe it's like when Murphy went undercover as a white man in the old "Saturday Night Live" and discovered that "when white people are alone, they give things to each other. For free."

Despite the "Trumpite's" kind gesture, Heffernan was still not convinced about the true intentions of her neighbor-- all because they support Trump.

It seems that anti-Trumps are having a really hard time believing that Trump supporters are not the bad guys they think they are. Heffernan even invoked Hezbollah and Louis Farrakhan to further her argument.

She said that Hezbollah, the Islamist political party in Lebanon, also "gives things away for free. The favors Hezbollah does for people in the cities Tyre and Sidon probably don't involve snowplows, but, like other mafias, Hezbollah tends to its own" which includes the "sick, elderly, and hungry".

"They offer protection and hospitality and win loyalty that way. And they also demand devotion to their brutal, us-versus-them anti-Sunni cause. Some of us are family, the favors say; the rest are infidels." she added.

Heffernan also mentioned that Louis Farrakhan's intentions are the same as he "currently helms the Nation of Islam."

"While the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies him as a dangerous anti-Semite, much of his flock says he's just a little screwy and unfailingly magnanimous. To them." she also added to her argument.

She admitted that sometimes when people help you when you needed it, it's "almost impossible to regard them as a blight on the world." and you are more likely to feel grateful and convinced that the person's true nature is kindness.

But the problem is, according to The Blaze, Heffernan is having a hard time appreciating her neighbor's kindness since, in her own incriminating words, her neighbors "supported a man who showed near-murderous contempt for the majority of Americans."

"Loving your neighbor is evidently much easier when your neighborhood is full of people just like you," she claimed.

Heffernan then gave her response towards the kind gestures of the Trump supporters and said:

"So here's my response to my plowed driveway, for now. Politely, but not profusely, I'll acknowledge the Sassian move. With a wave and a thanks, a minimal start on building back trust. I'm not ready to knock on the door with a covered dish yet."

Heffernan's op-ed was met with a lot of backlash on Twitter, with some pointing out that instead of thanking those who cleared her driveway, she'd compared them to Nazis, and question whether the act of kindness was sincere or not - because of ethnicity and the fact that she hated Trump.