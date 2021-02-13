A Chinese pastor continued to preach the gospel of the Lord after being imprisoned twice by the Chinese Communist Party.

In his aim to be an instrument to spread the word of the Lord, Huang Yizi, a pastor in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province continued to spread to preach the word of God after being arrested and imprisoned twice. Pastor Huang, who leads Fengwo Church was recently seen preaching the gospel online in spite of the continuous CCP persecution.

However, the officials suppressed even his attempt to share the word via the internet as online monitors shut his live stream sermons down. Seeing the state security officers' continuous monitoring, random summon, and repeated arrest, Pastor Huang asked for prayer. He said he is uncertain when the officials will imprison him for the third time, China Aid reported.

On Sep. 12, 2015, the police arrested Pastor Huang for refusing to remove the cross from his church. He also opposed the church demolition.

CCP accused him of "stealing, spying on, buying or illegally providing state secrets for institutions and people outside the country." Pastor Huang was brought to the Wenzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau.

On Sep. 14, Lin, the arrested pastor's wife visited him. The authorities denied her entry and told her that her husband was under criminal detention for endangering national security.

Lin did not receive any information about where her husband was detained. During Pastor Huang's imprisonment, he was not allowed to speak to his family or to communicate with a lawyer.

Reports say that by the end of 2015, there were at least twenty Christians from Zhejiang province held in black jails, a CCP secret detention center, and residential surveillance in a designed location. People in the place believe that detainees are commonly tortured in black jails.

On Feb. 2016, Pastor Huang was finally released after suffering from five months imprisonment.

"Pastor Huang looked "pale and thin." He had said he was under huge pressure and threats before his release," Bob Fu, founder, and president of China Aid said.

Back in Aug. 2014, Pastor Huang was also arrested and imprisoned for leading a prayer vigil after demolition in Zhejiang. Officials accused him of gathering crowds for social disturbance.

The Fengwo Church leader gathered his congregation around a government building after a bloody demolition in Sjuitou Salvation Church. In July 2014, the police forcibly removed the cross from the roof of the church and demolished the house of worship.

Officials used an iron baton to beat the opposing church members. One member suffered a fractured skull.

On the prayer vigil, Pastor Huang demanded the government for an answer for the violence. He also criticized police violence on his blog and later urged believers to put the crosses back in their churches.

"Both his previous one-year imprisonment and his five months' detention in a black jail undeniably portray part of the CCP's political revenge against Pastor Huang. His "crimes" included publicly opposing the CCP's barbaric forced demolition of crosses, and his efforts to organize a true Gospel mission independent of the government-controlled religious body, the Three-Self Patriotic Movement [TSPM]," Bob Fu concluded, according to Church in Chains.