Believers are urged to pray for boldness, strength and wisdom as the government and mainstream media now consider Christians and conservatives to be "extremists."

The Intercessors for America (IFA) are calling on Christians across the U.S. to continue praying for the nation especially the believers who are likely to be caught in the crossfire of being labeled as an extremist.

A few weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security has declared a "nationwide terrorism alert" against potential threats from those who oppose the presidency of Joe Biden who they now consider as "anti-government extremists."

According to the DHS, the "extremists" could incite violence due to "perceived grievances" or "false narratives."

"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," the DHS said.

While preparing for a possible attack is much needed in every government, the DHS admitted to not having any specific information to indicate a credible plot that could happen sometime soon.

The new alert, which will last until April 30, has been fueled by the fact that so-called "domestic terrorism" has allegedly grown over the last four years, which is also the time when Trump still held his office as president of the United States.

In a separate interview, a former DHS employee has painted Christians with "radical faith" and strong beliefs more dangerous than terrorists from leftist and Islamic groups.

Civil libertarians now predict that there are some who might use the recent attacks to revive the legislation on domestic anti-terrorism. If this happens, it could potentially harm innocent Americans especially conservative Christians.

Rob Dreher, a conservative, predicted how things can play out in the future.

"I believe that Christians - conservative Christians - are going to be targeted too and there will be no discrimination between us peaceful conservative Christians and those who want violence.

"We're going to see people designated as terrorists - people who have no interest in terrorism at all who do not support violence, but who simply question the way things are done in this country and they do so from the right," said Dreher.

Dreher adds that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are more than willing to be controlled due to having a "mindset of fear." He explained that thanks to Big Tech and the media, more people are open to "being told what to do by the government."

The ones that will be most affected in the crossfire are the traditional Christians and conservatives. As a warning, Dreher mentioned how the communist government in China has tried to conform its citizens by rewarding good communists with full access to all they need and restricting those who oppose them.

"I think we're going to see an informal version of that happen right here in America and the hammer is going to come down on conservatives and traditional Christians," Dreher added.

Right now, believers must not let fear rule their hearts but instead rise in faith to push back against the attempts to remove their voices especially when they call out sin and wrongdoing in every area.

"They want to remove our voice by painting us as extremists. Do you feel the need to apologize or back down from standing for biblical values in our nation?" the IFA asks believers.

"No, me neither. Let's keep standing!" the IFA said.

This is the best time for Christians and believers all across the nation to stand in prayer and ask God for strength and wisdom to keep standing for God and Biblical values in America, especially now that Christians are being labeled as extremists worse than terrorists.