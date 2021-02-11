Radical leftists and Democrats have also shown their ugly side, participating in violent protests during past Inauguration Day events as evidenced by reports.

At the center of the current impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is his alleged call for insurrection that resulted in the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The speech is now at the center of the debate that would determine if he was or was not guilty of insurrection. The impeachment managers are looking specifically at a few sentences that the former president said during the speech.

NPR reported that according to Democrats, the part of Trump's speech that was problematic was when he said, "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," because in using the word "fight," it may have been construed as to physically and literally take part in a violent struggle.

Trump's legal team is quick to defend the former president, saying that his statement, specifically, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," was not meant to be taken literally and was a figurative call to action. They insist that it was "not a call for actual violence and lawlessness."

The riot that ensued following Trump's speech on Jan. 6 has garnered the attention of the national media, but this is not the first time Capitol Hill saw this much unrest. According to the One America News Network, radical leftists and Democrats have, for years, taken to the streets and committed acts of violence in groups if things don't go their way.

The report revealed how radical leftists and Democrats also brazenly took to the streets and caused riots during former President Trump and former President George W. Bush's Inauguration Day events. Back in 2017, CNN reported that there were six officers who were injured and 217 protesters were arrested after "ugly street clashes" and "coordinated disruptions" took place at former President Trump's inauguration ceremony. Black-clad protesters took to the streets to smash storefronts and bus stops and even broke the windows of a limousine before setting it on fire.

The unrest at Washington D.C. wasn't the only riots seen that day Trump was inaugurated, as demonstrations by the radical leftists and Democrats were also seen in New York, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago and Portland, Oregon. Going back 20 years ago, a similar scene could be observed. According to The New York Times, about 20,000 demonstrated during former President Bush's inauguration ceremony. These radical leftists and Democrats were angered by the ballot procedures and the ruling by the Supreme Court that named Bush the President of the United States. Protesters even waved the signs that read, "Hail to the Thief."

The One America News Network points out that it is important to take into consideration how radical leftists and Democrats when they do not get their way, especially during this crucial time of Trump's impeachment trial. As per BBC, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised a "fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former president."