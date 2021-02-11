A Utah senator proposed a bill that aims to protect athletic opportunities for women athletes in the country, disallowing transgender women in sports.

Senator Mike Lee, a conservative Republican, introduced the bill in his press release dated 5th of February. "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" would clarify the Title IX provision relative to athletics saying that it refers to biological sex and not gender identity.

The proposal seeks to overturn Joe Biden's executive order, "Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation," which he issued on the first day of his presidency. Biden's regulation allows transgender girls to compete in the sports for women. The rule was opposed by various personalities saying that it "spells the end of girls' and women's sports."

Sen. Lee said that such policy would transform women's sports into "unisex athletic events."

"When transgender athletes compete against women, women's sports are no longer women's sports; they become unisex athletic events. This bill would protect the opportunity of girls throughout America to athletically compete against other girls."

The bill is co-sponsored by 13 other Republican senators, including Cindy Hyde-Smith, James Lanklord, Tom Cotton, Marsha Blackburn, Roger Marshall, Jim Inhofe, Shelley Moore Capito, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Kevin Cramer, Joni Ernst, Rand Paul and Tommy Tuberville.

Sen. Lee's co-sponsors also articulated their reactions over the proposal.

Sen. Marshall said that letting biological boys compete in sports intended for biological girls is not fair. He added that he wants people of all genders to have access to opportunity but that Biden's policy "shows no common sense and will bring about the destruction of women's sports."

Sen. Cruz was also saddened with Biden's executive order and said that Congress should support fair competition in sports.

"Sadly, this commonsense legislation will likely be opposed by my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. Regardless of political correctness, Congress should support fair athletic competition and opportunity for girls and boys alike," the Texas senator said.

In addition, Sen. Inhofe, being a former athlete and having granddaughters who played in sports, stated that people are all equal but not the same.

"As a former track runner myself, I know the values, perseverance and teamwork you gain from playing a sports. I think about my granddaughters-who all grew up playing sports-having to compete against individuals born as males. We are all equal, but we are not all the same and we need this action to protect the future of women's sports. I am glad to join Sen. Lee's bill today to protect athletic competition for all girls, just like my granddaughters."

The bill states that the provisions of Title IX in connection with athletics would define sex as "recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth." It also says that recipients of federal funding who would sponsor, operate or facilitate athletic programs and allow the participation of males in a women's sporting event will be violating Title IX's statutory regulations.

The proposal also gained support from various organizations such as Concerned Women for American, American Principles Project, Family Research Council, Ethics & Public Policy Center, Alliance Defending Freedom, Save Women's Sports, Heritage Action for America, Independent Women's Forum, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Family Policy Alliance and Women's Liberation Front.