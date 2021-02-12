A television host and blogger raises the need to respond to immigration issues in a Christian perspective in the light of Joe Biden's policies released last week.

Life Today and Foundations Stream Host Marissa Hays released in YouTube a video detailing, "What is the Christian Perspective on Borders and Immigration?"

Hays stressed the Christians should "see all as equals in the eye of God" while seeking "justice" and acting in wisdom when it comes to the issue of immigration.

"A Christian looking at the government's law on immigration does have to acknowledge that there is a difference between a legal and illegal immigrant, there's a difference between a stranger agreeing to abide by our laws and a foreigner whose first act is to violate our laws," Hays said in the video.

She cited the statement of the 2008 platform of the Democratic party that captures the very essence of how Christians should perceive the government's role on immigration.

"We can not continue to allow people to enter the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked. Those who enter our country's borders illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law," the Democrats said.

She said Christians should receive legal immigrants as Jesus said in Matthew 25:35--to "welcome a stranger" as one would treat a guest and to "care for those in need regardless of who they are." In addition, one should "do as one is called to do as the Body of Christ" as shown by the Good Samaritan. Watch The Stream's video below to learn more:

On February 2, Biden released a series of executive orders meant to "eliminate bad policy" created by "the last President of the United States."

"What I'm doing is taking on the issues that--99 percent of them--that the President--the last President of the United States issued executive orders I felt were very counterproductive to our security, counterproductive to who we are as a country, particularly in--in the area of immigration," he explained during the speech he gave in the Oval Office for the presentation of the new Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"This is about how America is safer, stronger, more prosperous when we have a fair, orderly, and humane, and legal immigration system," he added.

He said the executive orders he signed will "strengthen" the immigration system, which actually builds on "the executive actions I took on day one to protect DREAMers, and the Muslim ban, and to better manage of our borders."

Biden signed the "Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities" on day one of his presidency, January 20, to "is to protect national and border security, address the humanitarian challenges at the southern border, and ensure public health and safety."

He then signed "Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans" on February 2 to "encourage full participation by immigrants, including refugees, in our civic life."

WWMT-TV reported that immigrants "find hope" in Biden's executive orders on immigration "following several years of stringent immigration debate in the country." It cited that there are 575,000 people who overstayed their visas in 2008 and that a new study show "visa overstays far exceeded unauthorized border crossings" for the "seventh year in a row."