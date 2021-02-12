Six of the eight COVID-19 Vaccines in use today are devoid of abortion cells, a report says.

The Christian Headlines cited the Charlotte Lozier Institute who released an analysis of the top eight COVID-19 vaccines that they checked on the use of cell lines from abortions. The analysis showed that a majority do not use cell lines from abortions in their development or production of the vaccine.

Those checked were AstraZeneca, Inovio, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Sanofi/GSK. Of these, the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson were found to have used abortion stem cells in the development and production of their vaccines.

As per Christian Headlines, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for emergency use or are being considered for emergency use. In fact, the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are already been administered to Americans.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute published a new chart detailing the vaccines supported by the American government's Operation Warp Speed were produced or tested using cells derived from abortions. The article on the said chart, prepared by David Prentice, Ph.D. and Tara Sander Lee, Ph.D., was released last December 8 in the institute's website.

"Accurate information about the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines is essential, especially because many proposed candidates use newer molecular technologies for production of a viral vaccine. CLI's analysis utilizes data from the primary scientific literature when available, along with data from clinical trial documents, reputable vaccine tracking websites, and published commercial information," their website said.

"CLI will continue to provide the public with access to timely and accurate information so that individuals and families can weigh all factors--including secular science and religious traditions--and make vaccine decisions in line with their conscience," it added.

The website also provided links to videos to better explain the issue on the use of cell lines derived from abortion for the COVID vaccines and frequeantly asked questions on emergency COVID-19 vaccines. It also presents a flowchart for the creation and testing of vaccines and a visual primer on the various strategies for viral vaccine production.

Christian Headlines also said that there is confusion in the pro-life community with regards to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines since there was information derived that the vaccines used fetal cell lines during its testing or after it was produced.

"But because the company and their collaborators may have used those abortion-derived cell lines in the testing, there is still a matter of concern here," raised Charlotte Lozier Institute Vice President and Research Director David Prentice in an interview with Washington Watch.

"In terms of the production, in terms of what goes into my arm, [they had] no contact whatsoever with a fetal cell line," Prentice added.

An education and research arm of the pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List, the Charlotte Lozier Institute was actually launched in 2011 after Dr. Charlotte Denman Lozier who was committed to the sanctity of human life and provided equal career and educational opportunities for women.