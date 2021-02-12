A former Planned Parenthood employee speaks about the organization's "abhorrent" transgender activism and revealed that kids who identify as transgender have become "cash cows" for the leading provider of abortion in America.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal contributor and author Abigail Shrier for her Feb 8 newsletter, the ex-reproductive health assistant spoke anonymously and revealed that when she used to work as a "reproductive health assistant," she was responsible for providing hormone prescriptions to teenage girls who identify as boys.

Planned Parenthood is one of the leading providers of cross-sex hormones like testosterone to female seeking medical gender transition in the United States. Their employee's responsibilities include the screening of patients, and listing down their medications and medical records before treating them.

According to the Planned Parenthood website for Central and Western New York, "Nationally, Planned Parenthood is the second largest provider of Gender Affirming Hormone Care."

At first, the former employee was hesitant to say anything against Planned Parenthood because she believes in its core mission but then she went on to say that Planned Parenthood's "recent roles in trans activism are abhorrent, and they're digging their own grave."

According to the ex-employee, no professional doctors were there to evaluate the teenage girls properly to accurately determine their ovulation cycle. The teenage girls were also not always accompanied by an adult or their parents, and the "clinic manager" responsible for deciding on who should receive testosterone or any other hormonal pills had "no prior medical experience" and whose previous job was "managing a Wendy's."

In evaluating the patient's history, a script was given to them by Planned Parenthood and the questions they asked were, according to her, "very closed-ended...It would be, 'you know, at what age did this start'? Boom that is it. 'What kinds of dysphoria do you feel'? Boom that's it, you know? 'What do you want out of your transition'? 'Do you want top surgery?' 'Do you want bottom surgery'?"

She also noted that upon taking their histories, she discovered that a lot of them were having "serious emotional issues" and a lot of them have had a "history of abuse and baggage." Some of them would even go to the clinic with "fresh self-harm scars," but they were never supposed to address these issues as they should focus on recommending hormone treatment, which often contains serious risks.

The ex-employee, who fully supports abortion as it was their clinic's "bread and butter," had a different opinion regarding kids who identify as transgender, saying how providing hormonal treatments to trans-identifying children became a lucrative business for Planned Parenthood.

"[T]rans-identifying kids are cash cows, and they are kept on the hook for the foreseeable future in terms of follow-up appointments, bloodwork, meetings, etc., whereas abortions are (hopefully) a one-and-done situation," she noted.

She also said that, as far as she knows, none of the adolescents who came to their clinic asking for hormone treatment were turned away even if it seems unsafe for the patient.

"None of the girls," she said. "One of the boys who did confess that he smoked so much weed that he was doubling up on his estrogen ... We did end up ceasing his therapy until he saw - I think it was like a substance abuse counselor or something like that. But other than that, we never turned away anybody."

Their clinic, from a small town of about 30,000 people, provided services to around 1-2 biologically female teens seeking testosterone for "gender-affirming hormone care" daily, The Blaze wrote.

"I'll tell you, I struggled with the morality and reconciling of our actions in giving these kids testosterone and estrogen and stuff. I struggled with that more than I did being in operating room for like a 20-week abortion. It's a lot to see these kids, like, interpret their feelings in such a way that they end up being confused about their gender," she told Shrier.