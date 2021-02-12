"Scott" Newgent, a self-described 48-year-old transgender man, warns people of dangers from sex-change surgeries that she encountered first-hand.

Six years ago, a hopeful Newgent was told by the medical community that she could turn from a woman into a man. But, Newgent adds, "all the negatives were glossed over."

Newgent posted a powerful and moving article in Newsweek entitled "We Need Balance When It Comes To Gender Dysphoric Kids. I Would Know" amidst social media giants' continuous crackdown on those who violate their trans-activist talking points.

Newgent explained that as a result of the transition, she "suffered tremendously, including seven surgeries, a pulmonary embolism, an induced stress heart attack, sepsis, a 17-month recurring infection, 16 rounds of antibiotics, three weeks of daily IV antibiotics, arm reconstructive surgery, lung, heart and bladder damage, insomnia, hallucinations, PTSD, $1 million in medical expenses, and loss of home, car, career and marriage. All this, and yet I cannot sue the surgeon responsible - in part because there is no structured, tested or widely accepted baseline for transgender health care."

When Newgent, who identifies as a lesbian at that time, is having doubts about the transitioning process, the medical professionals encouraged her to push through the process rather than suggesting to slow it down.

As a consequence, the surgeries and drugs took a terrible toll on Newgent who found no real help from the medical world who encouraged her transition in the first place.

"During my post-operation 17 months of sheer survival, I discovered that transgender health care is experimental and that large swaths of the medical industry encourage minors to transition due, at least in part, to fat profit margins," Newgent shared.

"I was gobsmacked. Each day I researched more and became increasingly appalled. As I jumped from ER to ER desperately seeking help, I realized that nobody knew what to do. Each physician told me to return to the original surgeon. I was trapped like a child with an abusive parent," she continued.

These are similar cases that have been long presented by the conservative Christians but have been largely ignored to this day. Maybe this time, people will now heed these urgent warnings, knowing it came from the mouth of a biological female who now identifies as a male, "Line Of Fire" host Michael Brown wrote in an article on LifeSite News.

Brown noted how Christian conservatives have been branded as hateful, bigoted, and transphobic when stating these same facts. Not only so, but when Walt Heyer or Laura Perry, former transgenders, told their own stories, they too were called hateful and bigoted.

Although, Newgent claimed, that it was love and truth that caused Newgent to write, and not hate.

"It is not transphobic or discriminatory to discuss this - we as a society need to fully understand what we are encouraging our children to do to their bodies," she claimed.

That is the reason behind Abigail Shrier's book entitled "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters" which was named 'book of the year' by The Economist and one of the 'best books of 2021' by The Times and The Sunday Times.