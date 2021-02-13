Despite the Democrats' efforts to prove their accusations regarding former President Donald Trump, there was no evidence to prove that he called for violence in his January 6 speech, a report says.

In fact, Donald Trump's speech proved that he never incited any violence.

One America News Network's Pearson Sharp said Democrats and the media are struggling to get pieces of evidence to set the stage proving their claims that former President Donald Trump was behind the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

He also said that Democrats still lack evidence despite presenting an edited video of Trump's speech where they carefully removed the part of Trump's speech where he called on marchers to be peaceful.

Even the Washington Post admitted that the events at the Capitol were planned well in advance.

"The two days of rallies were staged not by white nationalists and other extremists, but by well-funded nonprofit groups and individuals that figure prominently in the machinery of conservative activism in Washington." Robert O'Harrow Jr., a Washington Post Journalist, wrote.

Furthermore, Former President Trump even offered to deploy some 10,000 national guard troops in Washington D.C. ahead of Jan. 6 just in case there were any disturbances. Trump, however, was turned down by Democrats every time he offers help.

The biggest piece of evidence, however, is the speech that Donald Trump made himself on on the day of the chaos at the Capitol.

Trump's speech has been removed from Twitter and censored online to further big tech's propaganda against him. If his speech were to be uploaded fully and shared widely, Sharp said, the American people would know the truth and see for themselves that Trump did not say anything to cause any disturbances.

"I just want to uphold our constitution," Trump said in his speech, "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol, and we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we're probably not gonna be cheering so much for some of them because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong."

Trump also told congress to do the right thing and only count the electors who have been "lawfully slated."

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for the integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country, " the President continued.

The above speech by Trump goes to show that he never called for violence, but instead promoted peace and patriotism in the country.

The George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley confirmed this earlier, saying Trump "never called for a violence or riot," but instead urged supporters to "peacefully and patriotically" let their voices be heard. "Such marches" Turley said, "are common in both federal and state capitols."

Trump's impeachment, OANN's Sharp said, was never about facts or the truth. It was to stop Trump from ever holding office again because he threatens the establishment and the power of the Democrats.

"No matter what congress or the senate says, this impeachment is unconstitutional and unfounded, and everyone agrees it's extremely unlikely to succeed," Sharp said.