Following his acquittal from the recent impeachment, former President Donald Trump said he is looking forward to working for "American Greatness."

Trump said in his official statement released after his acquittal that he will continue to work for the greatness of America despite what has sadly transpired wherein a particular party has conspired to bring him down out of "political vengeance."

"Our historic, patriotic, and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead, I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all our people. There has never been anything like it!" he revealed.

"We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future," he added, "Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish."

Trump emphasized unity among Americans as "one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God" after his second impeachment that was also acquitted like the first one. He said it is the responsibility of Americans to "preserve this magnificent inheritance" for the good of the "Children and for generations of Americans to come."

Earlier in his letter, Trump thanked his lawyers, the Senators and Members of Congress "who stood proudly for the Constitution", "the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times", and other people "for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth."

Trump also condemned the impeachment trial as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of" the United States. He said that "no president has gone through anything like it" and said that it "continues because" his "opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people" who voted for him, which is "the highest number ever for a sitting president."

In addition, Trump decried the efforts of the Democratic party for using the incidents of the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots against him based on the speech he gave in the Save America Rally held hours before it as "inciting insurrection."

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel, nd suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree," the former president stressed.

Trump undermined that he has always been "a champion for the unwavering rule of law" and one "to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate."

Breitbart reported that the Senate failed to meet the two-thirds requirement to impeach Trump as final votes registered 57-43 comprising all Democrats and some Republicans.

As per The Blaze, there were seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Trump. These were North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, Louisianna Senator Bill Cassidy, Maine Senator Susan Collins, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, and Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey.

The Blaze added that the second impeachment is the shortest of its kind in American history as it lasted only one week and that there were no witnesses called during the trial.