Big Tech's silencing of conservatives rages on, and one of the latest high-profile personalities to have his right to free speech suppressed via account deletion is Christian actor Kevin Sorbo.

Actor Kevin Sorbo said on Friday that his official account with over 500,000 followers was deleted by the tech giant Facebook.

Newsbusters reported that Facebook did not respond to question on why they deleted Sorbo's account.

"BREAKING: Facebook has deleted my official account with over 500,000 followers I have created a new page, spread the word!" Kevin Sorbo tweeted.

Along with his tweet, he also placed a link redirecting to his new Facebook page. Although, his new page has since gained far fewer followers with only about 6.3k likes as of writing time.

BREAKING:

Facebook has deleted my official account with over 500,000 followers



I have created a new page, spread the word!https://t.co/qQEfUEXjU0 — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 12, 2021

When asked for his comments on the censorship, the Christian actor said:

"Big Tech censorship is digital assassination. I was quieted on Twitter and eliminated on Facebook. Because they deemed me as 'less than human,' they simply rescinded my rights to exist (in their world)."

Among the deleted posts was a comment that Sorbo made in September 2018 where he jumped on the Nike boycott propaganda and criticized them after they unveiled their latest "Just Do It" campaign, which featured former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick and the campaign slogan, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

"I just returned a pair of Nike shoes to the store. I complained that they hurt my feet when I stand for the [national anthem]," Sorbo wrote at the time.

"Horrible move by them to compare the millions he is still being paid by the NFL and the millions Nike [may have given] him to whine about his misfortune and how he 'sacrificed' everything to make a stand against police brutality when true heroes gave their lives to protect his right to whine," Sorbo explained in an interview with CNS News.

In another article, Kevin Sorbo was reported to have blasted Hollywood's treatment of Gina Carano Saturday, which highlighted a producer who has worked with Disney and received no rebuke from the company when he fantasized about "MAGA kids" going "into the woodchipper." He highlighted Disney's hypocrisy for ignoring these kinds of behavior.

"Just so we're all clear, he still has his job at Disney," Serbo tweeted with a pic of producer Jack Morrissey's tweet on MAGA kids.

Kevin Sorbo is best known for his role in the TV Series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," but is also an outspoken Christian and a critic of liberalism, according to The Blaze.

Facebook is among the many social media giants who are being criticized for shutting down political speech that is critical to the Biden administration, Blaze Media reported.

Former President Donald Trump even called for the removal of legal protections for social media platforms, via Section 230, before his accounts were also removed by tech giants for saying the 2020 presidential election result was fraudulent.