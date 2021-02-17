Evangelist Will Graham is excited for the amazing things that God has prepared for Rapid City.

In a statement, Will Graham, associate evangelist of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and grandson of the late great Billy Graham, said he is excited for what God will do in Rapid City. Graham shared his enthusiasm believing that God will do amazing things in the months ahead.

"As we continue to build momentum toward the Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration, multi-day evangelistic outreach in September, it's important to gather together, pray, be encouraged, and look at the next steps in this process," Graham said. "The churches are energized, folks are excited, and I believe that God is preparing to do some amazing things in the months ahead," the Evangelist added.

Graham talks about a three-day event to be held from Sept. 24 to 26, 2021 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration will be themed Carrying Out the Legacy of Proclaiming the Gospel and will feature an encouraging message from the Evangelist.

After two previous visits to Rapid City, Graham returned Church Engagement Rally at the First Assembly of God yesterday. The assembly was held from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm.

The rally is just one among the several local events to get the ground ready for the September main program. Admission was free and everyone can join as it was made open to the public.

Although no RSVP was required, attendees were accommodated at a first come first serve basis seating arrangements. The COVID-19 health protocols were also be implemented, according to Blackhills Billy Graham org.

Attendees present during the event were required to wear face masks and observe social distancing. People who came to the event were advised to ensure they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The organizers encouraged attendees who were not feeling well, and were showing coronavirus symptoms, to refrain from joining. They were advised to stay at home.

Josh Havens and Matt Fuqua of the award-winning Christian rock band, The Afters, joined the event. The band gained multiple top-five hits on Billboard Praise and worship charts.

The band made a name in the Christian music industry for more than a decade now. Several television shows also featured their music.

"We're going to have a lot of fun as we join together in prayer and praise, enjoy some great music, and are encouraged by Will's message," Dawn Reber, a representative of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Associations said prior to the rally. "I want to encourage everybody to plan now and come out for the Church Engagement Rally," Reber added.

During the rally, the organizers also shared how to get information on how to get involved with the September event. The options involve Christian Life and Witness Course, Student Christian Life and Witness Course, and Prayer Meetings.

Meanwhile, the Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration, a multi-day evangelistic outreach to be held on September will be a free and family-friendly event.

Now that the event is over, it remains unclear as to whether Will Graham will keep returning to Rapid City ahead of the September event.