Theories on possible 'Life on Venus' were debunked after several studies claimed their findings were wrong, which only further proves that God's Word, about life as being exclusive on earth, always wins.

Months ago, reports regarding potential life on Venus was making the headlines around the world, claiming that signs of life had been found on Venus, a hot, gaseous planet near the sun.

Since then, articles regarding the search for extraterrestrial life have listed hints of life in the planet Venus as another exciting possibility in the continuous and expensive search for E.T.s.

Although just a month later, two separate studies have been conducted that argued the headlines' conclusions saying, the "signature of life" (phosphine) they were claiming to have found, was actually fake news and was not found in Venus.

Dr. Danny Faulkner, Answers in Genesis' astronomer, explained in an article that Phosphine can have a biogenic origin, meaning it was produced by a living organism, however, it can also have an abiogenic origin too. He also added that a decade ago, phosphine was detected in the atmospheres of Jupiter and Saturn, but no one claimed it was biogenic.

"Apparently, the people involved in this discovery think they have eliminated all abiogenic pathways that could produce phosphine on Venus. I suspect that they haven't considered all possibilities," Dr. Faulkner claimed.

The headlines did not accurately convey what the studies have discovered, instead, the media manipulated the headlines to disprove God's words and existence. Ken Ham, a Biblical apologist and the founder of Answers in Genesis, wrote:

"Secularists are desperately searching for life elsewhere in the universe, as they think this will prove that the God of the Bible doesn't exist and that His Word is not true. So when a scientist suggests that possibly, maybe, perhaps, they don't know for sure, there's a slight possibility, but it may not be evidence for life on another planet, the headline is constructed by the news media to deliberately mislead and imply something that is not true-really it's just "clickbait.""

Another study suggests that the phosphine that was allegedly found on Venus was actually more likely to be sulfur dioxide.

"Instead of phosphine in the clouds of Venus, the data are consistent with an alternative hypothesis: They were detecting sulfur dioxide," said co-author of the study Victoria Meadows, a professor of astronomy at the University of Washington.

"Sulfur dioxide is the third-most-common chemical compound in Venus' atmosphere, and it is not considered a sign of life," Meadows continued.

These studies that debunk the "Life on Venus" theory, however, did not make the headlines which would probably mean that many people still believe the false headlines last year that suggests there were detected signs of life on Venus, Answers in Genesis reported.

"Life on other planets is not something we expect when we start our thinking based on the Word of God and what it teaches about the uniqueness of earth," Ham wrote in a recent blog.

Ham also wrote that sometimes, Christians feel anxious whenever a new headline, such as these, that contradicts God's words are being published. Instead of feeling anxious, he said Christians should wait for and search for the right answers.

This is also a reminder to parents to equip their kids in learning and understanding God's words, and not fallible "science" using man's wisdom, Ham, who is a Doctor of Science, added.