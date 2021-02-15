After Disney parted ways with Gina Carano over her tweets comparing being a Republican with being a Jew during the Holocaust, "The Mandalorian" actress announced her new project with conservative media outlet The Daily Wire.

Gina Carano was under fire last week when a series of now-deleted tweets made rounds on the Internet. The 38-year-old former MMA fighter and actress who plays Cara Dune in Disney and Lucasfilms' "The Mandalorian" was fired by Disney after she released then deleted tweets in which she likened being conservative with being a Jew during the Holocaust.

According to The New York Post, Carano was fired for speaking up when she claimed that Jews were abused "not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political beliefs?"

Following the series of posts made by Carano, a Lucasfilm spokesperson released a statement announcing that the actress is "not currently employed" by the company and that had no plans of getting her back on board. The statement was released after Carano was fired for speaking up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the statement referred to the actress' "social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

The "cancel culture" that the left continues to advocate does not end there, as Yahoo! Entertainment reported how Hasbro has also canceled the Cara Dune "Mandalorian" action figure after the actress was fired for speaking up. The toy company released a statement saying that all pre-orders for the toy will be cancelled as well and apologized for the inconvenience.

In retaliation, Disney is receiving its fair share of hate, as the hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus became a top trend when news about Carano getting fired for speaking up hit the Internet, Breitbart reported. Disney has also been under fire after the company fired and rehired James Gunn, director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy'' film series and after the company filmed the live action film "Mulan" near the northwestern Xinjiang region, where concentration camps for Uyghur Muslims are located. Disney has not yet responded to these criticisms.

Meanwhile, Carano has released an update after being fired for speaking up. In fact, she shared how she already has other projects after losing her role as Cara Dune in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," The Blaze reported. The actress announced in a statement on Friday that "The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams-to develop and produce my own film-come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered."

The Daily Wire is an American conservative news website and media company, which was founded in 2015 by political commentator Ben Shapiro and director Jeremy Boreing, both founders of the U.S. media watchdog and activism organization Truth Revolt. Carano shared, "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

Carano took to Twitter to share, "This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion."