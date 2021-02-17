Max Lucado recently apologized for a 2004 sermon where he spoke with regards to same-sex marriage. He added that LGBTQ individuals are God's children because like males and females, they are made in the "image of God."

In a letter to Washington National Cathedral dated Feb. 11, Rev. Max Lucado apologized for his sermon on same-sex marriage.

"I now see that, in that sermon, I was disrespectful. I was hurtful. I wounded people in ways that were devastating," Lucado's letter wrote. "It grieves me that my words have hurt or been used to hurt the LGBTQ community. I apologize to you and I ask forgiveness of Christ," he added, according to Christian Post.

Rev. Max Lucado is a pastor of Oak Hills Church, a nondenominational Christian megachurch in San Antonio, Texas. He is also a bestselling author of self-help books.

Lucado apologized after criticisms flooded the Washington National Cathedral for inviting him to preach in a cathedral worship service. Critics believed that the cathedral should have thought twice before having him speak in the pulpit.

The Episcopal Church's Cathedral Church of Saint Peter and Paul in the City and the Diocese of Washington, also known as the Washington National Cathedral invited Lucado on Feb. 7. The evangelist's message on the cathedral's live-streamed service focused on having the Holy Spirit to ease life's anxieties, Episcopal News Service reported.

However, critics are looking at the harm caused by a statement he released back in 2004. In his message, Lucado compared same-sex marriage to legalized polygamy, bestiality, and incest. He also suggested that homosexuality can be changed through pastoral care.

"Faithful people may disagree about what the Bible says about homosexuality, but we agree that God's Holy Word must never be used as a weapon to wound others," responded the reverend through his letter of apology.

Meanwhile, the cathedral's management acknowledges the critics' concern. In an email, they let the people know that they are willing to listen to the community in order to improve.

"Deep pain was caused to the LGBTQ community by our invitation to Max Lucado to preach at the Cathedral last Sunday," said Kevin Eckstrom, the cathedral's chief communications officer.

"We appreciate him acknowledging the pain his past remarks have caused, and we hope that he will find a way to truly listen to those who have been hurt by his words," Eckstrom added. "For us, here as the Cathedral, we are now in the mode of listening to our community so we can do better going forward," the spokesperson concluded.

The Episcopal Church is a denomination known to hold liberal views on marriage and sexuality issues. Among the critics are members of the church who filed a petition to Randy Hollerith, the cathedral's dean to rescind the reverend's invitation to preach.

National Cathedral Dean Randy Hollerith and Washington Bishop Mariann Budde issued apologies for inviting Lucado and for not responding to the critics' call to cancel his invitation to preach. They also organized a listening session on Feb. 21 at 7 pm to give an ear to what the LGBTQ community has to say.