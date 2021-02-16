Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Michael van der Veen revealed that his home was attacked during the trial.

In an interview with Fox News last Saturday, van der Veen announced that his home was attacked during the impeachment trial.

"My home was attacked. To answer your question, my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now. I don't really want to go into that, though," he told Fox News.

The Daily Wire said it was van der Veen's wife who reported the incident--the vandalism of his home--to the police but no arrests were made.

As per ABC News, the police said the word "traitor" was spray-painted on van der Veen's driveway along with a red arrow pointing to the lawyer's Philadelphia home last Friday night. The incident prompted the lawyer to hire private security to watch over his home and requested local police to increase officer presence in the neighborhood afterwards.

Come Sunday a small group of people protested outside van der Veen's law office expressing their disagreement on Trump's acquittal from his second impeachment.

"7 people with @RefuseFascism⁩ now outside Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen's Center City Philly office on Spruce Street," tweeted Philadelphia Inquirer Criminal Justice Reporter Julie Shaw with a video clip of the protest.

According to the Daily Wire, the protesters were chanting in front of van der Veer's Philadelphia office with, "When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict."

Van der Veen was also criticized for being "out of place" in the impeachment trial due to his background as merely being an insurance lawyer.

"If Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen seems out of place, it's not just because he's new to the case. His firm focuses on car accidents and slip and fall injuries. Here's one of his radio ads," tweeted Spectrum News Reporter Pat Kiernan on Saturday.

Despite all the opposition, van der Veen nonetheless paved the way for Trump to be acquitted again from his second impeachment. Fox News reported spotting van der Veen together with his co-impeachment lawyers rejoicing after the trial and caught him in saying, "We're going to Disney World!"

The impeachment was acquitted after getting only a 57-43 vote, the Daily Wire reported.

In his closing argument, van der Veen lambasted the House Managers lack of substantial evidence for their claims against Trump inciting an insurrection that allegedly led to the violent riot on the U.S. Capitol last January 6, as well as, for "misstating the law" and "mistating the intent" of what the former president said in his save America Rally speech.

In addition, he pointed out the "doctoring of evidence" against Trump in the hope of getting a stronger case against him as a "very deserate attempt by a prosecuting team" after knowing their "case has collapsed."

"The flimsy theory of incitement you heard from the house managers could be used to impeach, indict or expel countless other political leaders," he said during his closing speech during the impeachment, as per transcript provided by Rev.

"Many leading figures in other parties have engaged in far more incendiary and dangerous rhetoric, and we played some of them. I'm not going to replay it. I'm not going to replay the words. Y'all saw the evidence. I'm not going to replay mob scenes," he said. "I don't want to give those people another platform, any more view from the American people as to what they did."