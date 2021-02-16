Actor Sean Penn posted a statement on Twitter calling for Protestant evangelicals to be "impeached" by the Catholic Vatican.

"Evangelical leaders should themselves be impeached by the Vatican if they themselves don't follow Nikki Haley's lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin [sic] into the bowels of hell. But, perhaps they are too busy at sex parties," Penn tweeted.

The Vatican, being the symbol of the Catholic Church, has no jurisdiction over the evangelicals who are part of the Protestant Christian community. Thus, Penn's statement appeared to be a mix-up of terminologies.

The actor's tweet received various reactions from other twitter users, correcting and mocking him, The Daily Wire wrote.

"Respect, Sean, but evangelicals do not work under the Pope, they are kind of on their own. They are not even Catholic," a user named Pamela replied.

"Satin? Evangelicals impeached by the Vatican? Is this a parody? Serious question," another person tweeted.

Another user called Aspree said, "1. What's wrong with Satin, besides its lack of breathability? 2. You are aware Rome/Vatican isn't the same thing as Evangelical, right? Celebrities and their wisdom. Oy."

"Better to be silent and thought a fool than to Tweet and remove all doubt," said one of the users who mocked Penn.

Penn's statement regarding Haley was reportedly due to her comments over Donald Trump's alleged treatment of Mike Pence.

"I'm watching the television the morning of the 6th and I see Don Junior get up there. And then I hear the president get up there and go off on Pence. I literally was so triggered, I had to turn it off. I mean, Jon [Lerner] texted me something and I said, 'I can't. I can't watch it. I can't watch it,' because I felt the same thing. Somebody is going to hear that, and bad things will happen," Haley told Politico.

Haley further stated that she was angry at Trump since she believed Pence has always been loyal and a good friend to the former president. She said that she was disappointed with what he did to the former vice president.

Penn was born in Sta. Monica, California in 1960. His father, actor and director Leo Penn, is a secular Jew. While his mother, actress Eilieen Ryan, is a Catholic. He grew up in a secular household.

According to his profile in The Hollowverse, Penn is agnostic and leftist. Supporting the Democrats, he has contributed $11,400 to the party's candidates since 1998.

When asked about what he knew about religion, Penn replied, "I feel like it's respectful enough of God to say I believe in the mystery. But meanwhile, there is some kind of design to all this thing. . . Either our experience in life is one of tremendous coincidence, or there's a design. We may have a part in creating it or not. . . I think we kind of get born and we step into a chair and the roller coaster starts and we don't have an enormous amount to say about where it's going to go."