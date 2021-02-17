Pastor Tim Keller said his tumors have shrunk, and is asking believers to continue praying for him.

In a Facebook update posted on Feb. 12, Pastor Tim Keller unveiled the good news that his tumors have reduced in size and number. He thanked the people saying the progress was due to the number of prayers he received. He then encouraged the people to continue to pray for his complete healing.

A part of his social media post said that through his update, he wants to honor God and many who prayed for him as he battled against pancreatic cancer. The well-known author went on to say he will continue to allow God to shepherd him along His chosen path and will trust God's plan over his life.

"This is excellent news, so we are rejoicing that God has worked through your prayers and chemotherapy to accomplish so much," Keller said. "What the future holds I do not know, but we will continue to trust His plan and allow Him to shepherd us along his chosen path," the pastor added, Christian Headlines reported.

Keller is the founder of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church, a congregation he leads for almost 28 years now. He is also a well-known author who wrote several books such as "Prayer," "The Reason for God," and more.

The church leader was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2020. Since then, he has received 14 rounds of chemotherapy.

I was on chemotherapy for 14 rounds, and have had relatively mild side effects, although the neuropathy in my hands and feet increased over time," a part of his post wrote. "I'm hoping that will start to improve now that I have been downshifted to a less aggressive (and physically damaging) chemotherapy," he said.

During the entire journey of his battle against pancreatic cancer, Keller held on to the faithfulness of God. Prayers from his family and congregation helped him to keep fighting.

He has had three CT scans since he was diagnosed. The results from his August and November scans showed a significant decrease in the sizes of the tumors.

The most recent CT scan held on Feb. 8 brought him another reason to be grateful to God. Keller said that the results show that numerous nodules previously seen in some areas are no longer visible.

Keller's battle against pancreatic cancer is not his first time combating the illness. Back in 2002, Keller was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After a series of treatments and continues prayer support, he was later declared cancer-free, SurvivorNet reported.

Keller considered the season of his former battle against thyroid cancer as an opportunity for him to weed out his doubts about God. In an interview, the 70-year-old pastor shared how the experience paved way for him to have a better perspective.

"It was both an intellectual and emotional experience: You're facing death, you're not sure you're going to get over the cancer," Keller stated. "And the rigorous intellectual process of going through all the alternative explanations for how the Christian Church started. Except the resurrection, none of them are even tenable. It was quite an experience," the pastor concluded, according to CBN News.