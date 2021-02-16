In a historic moment, Christians and Jews will come together in an effort to rescue and restore one of Israel's ancient lost tribes.

In a press release sent to Christianity Daily, the Genesis 123 Foundation will be hosting its webinar event today, Feb. 17 at 9:00 p.m. Israel time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time and 11:00 a.m. Pacific time) to launch its new program to rescue and restore one of Israel's ancient lost tribe - the Ethiopian Jewish community.

Jonathan Feldstein, president of the Genesis 123 Foundation, calls the current program as a significant prophecy of Jews returning "from the corners of the earth." He also calls the effort to help support Ethiopian Jews as something that will bring "Jews and Christians together in common purpose."

"The return of the Ethiopian Jewish community to Israel is no more significant prophetically than the return of millions of other Jews from the corners of the earth. However, being black Jews from Africa, their return is unique on many levels, and brings Jews and Christians together in common purpose. We are excited to host this event, and privileged to launch a program to raise funds for supporting Ethiopian Jews," Feldstein shared.

Miss Israel Yityish "Titi" Aynaw will also be joining the webinar today. She is the first Ethiopian Israeli in history to win the title.

Feldstein explained Aynaw's role in their program and their goal to raise up and empower the next generation, particularly the children.

"Not all Ethiopian Israelis have had the success and acclaim that Aynaw has. There are many challenges. One of the goals of our program is to raise up and empower children, to give them the tools and self-confidence to succeed in anything they do. Titi Aynaw is one of the increasing number of great models of success among the Ethiopian Jewish community, literally and figuratively," Feldstein said.

With the pandemic that hit the world just last year, there is now a great need arising among Ethiopian Jews following the thousands of Ethiopian Jews who have come home to Israel to find refuge in recent months.

Despite the lack that the pandemic has brought, pastors, rabbis, and organizations from all kinds of backgrounds all across the world have come together to contribute something even if it's just a small amount.

When put together, every little contribution can make a big difference in the lives of struggling Ethiopian Jews.

Blake Lorenz, pastor of Encounter Ministries from Orlando, Florida commented how helping Ethiopian Jews return to Israel is about expressing love for God's people and fulfilling the prophetic Word.

"God has given us a love for the Jewish people and for Israel. We also believe in helping Ethiopian Jews return to Israel. We are expressing our love for God's people and fulfilling God's prophetic word that before the Messiah comes, God will gather the lost tribes back to Israel," Lorenz said.

Peter Berg, rabbi of The Temple located in Atlanta expressed his excitement at the opportunity of bringing Jews and Christians together.

"We are excited about this opportunity at The Temple both for its opportunity to bring Christians and Jews together and because we care deeply about welcoming Ethiopian Israelis home to Israel and giving them every opportunity to be successful" Berg shared.

Peter Tarlow, another rabbi but with a Latino heritage of the Center for Latino-Jewish Relations calls the Ethiopian Jews' return as a "great miracle."

"The Ethiopian Jews' return to Israel after millennia of exile is one of the great miracles of the modern world. The CLJR salutes this reunification and historic opportunity to bring peoples together and are proud to participate in this modern miracle," Tarlow expressed.

Christian pastors from all across the world are also excited to support the return of Jewish people from Ethiopia.

Pastor Nicholas Otieno from Nairobi Kenya shared, "We see prophetic hand of God in the return of the Jewish people from Ethiopia and [we] wish to support that, to be part of God's plan."

Bishop Glenn Plummer of COGIC Israel also added that "Ethiopian Jews are a great connection between us."

The webinar is accessible via Genesis 123 Foundation's Facebook page or via YouTube.