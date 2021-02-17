Dr. Voddie Baucham, an author and preacher, is pleading for prayers to be healed from his heart failure.

Dr. Baucham was diagnosed with heart failure, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He felt sick after his Winter Preaching Tour last month and initially thought that his discomfort was just a result of his hectic schedule. He had 17 preaching dates for 18 days during the tour.

He first noticed his symptoms in December.

"I had first noticed the symptoms at the end of December when Bridget and I returned to Dallas to bury her mother. I experienced fatigue, and shortness of breath, among other things. However, I chalked it up to traveling with heavy bags and restrictive masks (not the trifecta of a hereditary heart defect, last February's mysterious "pneumonia," and untreated sleep apnea)," he said.

On his way home, he felt so unwell and described it as like "being waterboarded every two or three minutes." After going to the hospital and underwent a series of tests, it was revealed to be a heart failure.

Following the diagnosis, he and his wife immediately arranged to go back to the United States for further tests and start the treatment. He then requested for prayers, including finances since they will have to pay for all the tests and expensive treatment for having no insurance.

After his plea for prayers, Mr. Tom Ascol immediately moved to raise money. A pastor and Founders Ministries president, Mr. Ascol set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Dr. Baucham's medical treatment which is estimated to be more than $1 million.

"Voddie Baucham is a faithful servant of Christ. He has been a dear friend for nearly 20 years and serves with me as a board member for Founders Ministries and [is a] founding faculty member of the Institute of Public Theology," Mr. Ascol wrote on the page.

As of writing time, Mr. Ascol's campaign has raised $1,195,410 out of its $1,250,000 goal.

Dr. Baucham thanked Mr. Ascol for setting up the fundraising campaign.

"We have also been able to watch as our needs have been met in abundance! We praise God for his faithfulness in providing. We are indebted to Tom Ascol and @foundersministries for not only setting up the GoFundMe (link in bio), but for doing the legwork (with the help of medical advisors familiar with my case) to even get an idea of what the financial needs may be," he said.

Dr. Baucham's latest Facebook post states that he is stuck in Dallas due to his flight being cancelled. He is hoping to catch a flight to Jacksonville, Florida and finally start his medical tests and procedures at the Mayo Clinic.

"Pray the weather holds up. Pray our strength holds up. Pray my dear wife holds up! Pray our faith holds up. Pray we don't waste these trials, but learn from them," his update further says.

Dr. Baucham is Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. He is also a church planter, conference speaker and professor.

Christians are urged to pray for his complete healing.