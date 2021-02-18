Conservative lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are launching a legislative blitz against Joe Biden to exposes his weakness towards the Chinese Communist Party's threats and address his coziness with China.

The effort, which was led by Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), will consist of a messaging push as well as the introduction and roll-out of a series of legislative proposals which are drafted to control Chinese influence and aggression and expose the democrats, including Biden, for their weakness towards China.

Banks, alongside his team, gave the detailed plans of the effort exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of the push, which will reportedly begin on Tuesday and will carry on throughout the week. The Republican Study Committee (RSC) under Banks is planning blitzes like this on major issues to counter Biden's agenda pushed from the White House and by the congressional Democrats.

"The Biden administration has lifted almost every single tough action the Trump administration took on China and has already demonstrated a clear pattern of going back to the tried and failed strategy of supporting China's rise," Banks told Breitbart News.

"It's not enough to compete with China, we must continue President Trump's approach to confront China. The Chinese Communist Party is not a partner, it's the greatest threat to the U.S. and worldwide freedom and prosperity, and if we fail to treat them as such, we will reap severe consequences."

The House conservatives are pushing this effort shortly after Biden's first call with Chinese president and CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping last week.

The White House released a statement regarding Biden and Jinping's call claiming that the two leaders were discussing about Biden's concern over "Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan" as well as concerns about COVID-19, "global health security" and "climate change."

"The two leaders also exchanged views on countering the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shared challenges of global health security, climate change, and preventing weapons proliferation. President Biden committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of our allies," the statement continued.

The RSC has complied a six-page background memorandum that explains the House conservatives' perspectives on China and, especially, their concerns over Biden's approach in handling the CCP as compared to how the former president Donald Trump handled the CCP.

Just days after his inauguration, Biden has already issued a flurry of executive orders helping the CCP. These include the United States' re-entry into the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) even after its efforts in covering up the Chinese origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive orders also included one that allows Chinese Communists and Russians access to the U.S. power grid, undoing yet another order from Trump that barred them from getting into the nation's energy supply.

These are only some of the mentioned issues in the article regarding Biden's approach to the CCP.

The RSC document also contains information revealing the ties that some of Biden's political appointees have to the CCP.

Some of the officials mentioned in the document include National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, United Nations ambassador nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the nominee for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of Commerce nominee Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and CIA Director William Burns.

Bank's team also told Breitbart News that the chairman intends to counter Biden's weak approach to China by showing that the conservatives and republicans know that China is America's opponent, even though Biden treats China as a partner.

Conservatives want to confront China and contain them, they said, while Biden just wants simple competition with the Chinese which is something the conservatives know is impossible because the CCP does not fight fairly.

This week's push by the RSC will continue all year throughout the Biden administration and will continue to expose and counter the administration for its weak approach to China.

The RSC's effort to expose and counter the Biden administration will include the introduction of at least 17 pieces of legislation from at least a dozen House Republicans to zone in on the threats of the CCP to America that the top conservatives in the RSC, the biggest caucus of conservatives in the House of Representatives, believes the Biden administration is mishandling.

Among these bills are Rep. Ronny Jackson's legislation which would prohibit Biden from lifting sanctions that trump levied against Chinese military companies, Rep. Joe Wilson's bill that would require transparency with regard to the Confucius institutes, Rep. Ralph Norman's bill which would ban PLA fundings, Rep. Jeff Duncan's bill which would stop Biden from lifting trump's prohibition on Chinese and Russian companies from accessing U.S. energy grid, and Rep. Lauren Boebert's bill which would permanently remove the United States from the W.H.O. after it has been apparently compromised by CCP influence, and many more.