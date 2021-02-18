A groundbreaking win was achieved by pro-lifers in South Carolina when the House passed a bill banning almost all abortions in the state.

The bill, which achieved an overwhelming vote of 30-16, will face a final procedural vote in the House on Thursday, as per the Associated Press. However, the vote is unlikely to affect the bill, which is slated to be passed on to Gov. Henry McMaster, who is looking forward to signing it immediately.

The measure banning almost all abortions was approved by the South Carolina Senate on January 28 following years of failed attempts.

During the 2020 elections, the Republicans triumphed by adding three seats for a stronger Republican majority that resulted in the proposal Senate Bill No. 1. Rep. David Hiott of Pickens said that the "South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act" is the "the greatest pro-life bill this state has ever passed."

Under this new law banning almost all abortions in South Carolina, doctors will be required to perform ultrasounds to detect a heartbeat in the unborn baby. If a heartbeat is present, the abortion will not be allowed, unless the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or if the mother's life is in danger.

Unborn babies exhibit a heartbeat as early as six weeks following conception, a period that women are often unaware of their pregnancy. While the bill will not punish women who undergo the illegal abortion, it will incriminate the medical professional or individual who performs the abortion. He or she will then be charged with a felony and will be sentenced up to two years and be fined $10,000 if they are found guilty.

The decision of the South Carolina Senate to pass the bill banning almost all abortions in the state did not sit well with the entire state House. In fact, The Blaze reported that a number of Democrats walked out of the chamber during the debate.

Democrat Rep. Jonathan Hill was visibly upset as he threw up in the air his amendments to the proposal, that he was prevented from filing and speaking on, before storming out of the building. Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas reprimanded the Democratic representative for his "childish behavior" and warned him that he will be escorted out of the building if he continued on.

During the walkout, Republicans eliminated over a hundred proposed amendments for the bill banning almost all abortions in the state. Only a few Democrats remained, with the rest of those who walked out returning to oppose the measure.

The State reported that House Rep. Russell Ott, a Democrat who represents Calhoun County, said that his constituents in House District 93 "sent me up here to deal with issues regardless of how tough they are, regardless of what the personal consequences are. I take my responsibility as a representative, I hold that in high regard."

Lawmakers then approved the bill banning almost all abortions by a vote of 79-35. Republicans are looking forward to seeing the bill signed by the South Carolina governor as soon as possible.