Following the report of late apologist Ravi Zacharias' sexual misconduct, Christian leaders all across the nation reacted with horror, dismay, and disappointment.

The Christian Post interviewed Christian leaders on their reaction following the report that Zacharias was found guilty on multiple accounts of sexual misconduct. Some called the late apologist's action to not only be "criminal" but "sociopathic" and even "satanic" in its truth with confirmed allegations on "sexting, unwanted touching, spiritual abuse and rape."

Zacharias' own denomination, Christian and Missionary Alliance said that the late apologist's "sinful behavior" brought "enormous pain" and a bad testimony to the Church of Christ which led the organization to posthumously expel his ordination from ministry.

"Mr. Zacharias' actions were in direct violation of his obligation to demonstrate his commitment to serve Christ and His people through his devotion, character, lifestyle, and values," the CMA said, adding, "This comes with the automatic revocation of his ordination."

Jim Denison, another apologist, acknowledges that when a respected leader falls, it brings deep and painful emotions among other believers like embarrassment and anger.

According to Denison, what happened to Zacharias must become a lesson to everyone saying that Christians must know that "private sins" will one day come to light and called those who live in "secret sin" to "repent now."

"If this could happen to Ravi Zacharias, it can happen to any of us. If you are living in unrepented sin, you are climbing a ladder that will collapse under you when Satan chooses. Get off it now," Denison said.

Russell Moore, the Southern Baptist leader has rather scathing remarks following the details of Zacharias' sexual misconduct reported earlier by Christianity Daily.

"One woman reports that after she experienced what she described as rape that Zacharias had her pray with him, thanking God for 'the opportunity.' Such an action would be unspeakable - an act of blasphemy to empower predatory violence," he wrote.

Moore expressed his anger over the "awful report" putting the Church and its testimony at stake. He urged believers not to admire someone who "does something disgusting or evil," and has used "the name of Jesus Christ to do so."

Lee Strobel, another apologist called Zacharias' sexual sins to be "horrific" saying that he will also stop printing the book that included the late minister because of his deception.

"The report on sexual sins by Ravi Zacharias is horrific. He deceived so many. My heart goes out to his victims. Ravi was among those I interviewed 20 years ago for 'The Case for Faith'. My publisher and I decided to halt printings of the book, and I am working on a revised edition," Strobel wrote.

Collin Hansen, The Gospel Coalition's editor-in-chief also commented that Zacharias used his ministry and influence to prey on the "vulnerable, exposed women."

Hansen added, "We agonize on their behalf and beg God that no one else would suffer as they did. We lament this grievous evil. We renew our commitment to repair what injustice has destroyed."

Pastor Michael Youssef commented that what happened to Zacharias is a sobering reminder that every ministry and churches must bring back "accountability."

"Accountability is a word that's almost a dirty word among some of the celebrity preachers, and that's got to come back," Youssef said. "Whether a church has 10 members, 100 members or 10,000 members, he must have accountability. This is a word that is lost in today's churches and must be returned to our vocabulary."

Youssef also emphasized that Jesus must be the reason why people gather together and not because people put other people on a pedestal.

"Weekly, I tell my congregation, 'If you're here because of me, go somewhere else. If you want to worship Jesus, then, welcome.' We are about Jesus. We're not about the preacher. We're not about celebrities, because that is deadly as far as the Gospel of Jesus Christ is concerned."