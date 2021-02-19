The great conservative talk show radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh pointed out his "personal relationship with Jesus Christ" before his death.

Limbaugh, whose work has influenced a generation of American politics, died at the age of 70 due to advanced lung cancer.

A previous CBN News report said that on February 3, 2020, Limbaugh announced to his 20 million-member audience that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

"This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I've known this moment was coming," Limbaugh said. "I'm sure that you all know by now that I really don't like talking about myself and I don't like making things about me... one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me."

He then continued by saying that his job gave him the "greatest satisfaction and happiness" of his life and it was very hard for him to announce his condition.

"I can't help but feel that I'm letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer," he said.

"The Rush Limbaugh Show," launched in 1988, is a three-hour daily conservative talk show that quickly gained listeners across the country, CBN News wrote. The show went on to have the largest audience on the radio, an influence that made Limbaugh an enemy of the left and a kingmaker on the right.

Although Limbaugh got involved in a number of controversies, his listeners remained loyal to him. He also lost a number of sponsors but quickly gained new ones.

Limbaugh announced in 2001 that he has lost his hearing from a rare condition called autoimmune inner ear disease but late on received ear implants and continued working as a broadcaster.

When he announced his lung cancer condition in 2020, then President Donald Trump, the very next night at the State of the Union Address, announced that he is bestowing the honor of a lifetime to Limbaugh.

"I am proud to announce today that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," the president announced.

The former President Donald Trump then called Fox News on Wednesday to talk about his friend, conservative radio host Limbaugh, after learning of his passing.

"He was a unique guy. He became a friend of mine," Trump said. "You know I didn't know Rush at all. I had never met him. Then when we came down the escalator, he liked my rather controversial speech. I gave that speech a little on the controversial side. And he loved it and he was, without ever having met him, or talked with him or had lunch with him or asked him, he was with me right from the beginning."

Trump also released a statement in line with the passing of Limbaugh:

"The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility," he said.

"His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our country stands for. Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans-a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves. Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly," the statement concluded.

To the end, Limbaugh publicly glorified the Lord Jesus Christ for helping him get through his difficult battle with cancer.

"I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. It is of immense value, strength, confidence and that's why I'm able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it's meant to," he said during one of his final programs.