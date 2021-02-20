TV Reality Star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from American rapper and self-confessed Christian Kanye West after being married for almost seven years, and asks for joint legal and physical custody for their four kids.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids namely North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Kanye West agreed with the joint custody arrangement and that both Kim and Kanye are committed to being co-parents together.

There was even a prenuptial agreement and sources told the outlet that neither party is contesting it. Kim and Kanye are in fact already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement.

The documents, however, do not have a date of separation. At the moment, it remains listed as to be determined.

The Blaze wrote that Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012 after years of friendship, and finally got married in 2014. It was during the last half of 2020 when things got rocky for Kim and Kanye and rumors about their split-up have swirled media outlets.

Rumors were intensified by Kanye's tweets last summer saying that he was seeking a divorce in which Kim quickly responded with a public appeal asking for privacy and understanding towards her husband's mental health issues.

West also launched his presidential bid last July 4 and held an unusual campaign in South Carolina a few weeks after his bid.

At one point, TMZ wrote, Kanye was sobbing from his story about the time he and Kim discussed abortion when Kim was pregnant with their first child, North West.

It was not long after that when Kanye tweeted a series of shots at the Kardashian/Jenner family and even referred to the matriarch Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un."

Multiple sources told TMZ that Kim was ready to call it quits after Kanye's outbursts but did not continue because of Kanye's bipolar condition. Kim felt like it would be cruel to end their marriage while Kanye is not doing well.

The couple has also been living separately for months, prior to their file of divorce, as Kanye has been spending a lot of his time in Wyoming while Kim was in Calabasas with their kids.

The main issue, report says, was their differences in lifestyle and politics.

Both of them have established their own empires, with Kardashian's net worth at nearly $1 billion and West's at a reported $1.3 billion.

The Los Angeles Times reported on the divorce filing saying:

"Speculation about the cause of the rift has focused on West's 2020 presidential campaign, his Twitter rants, and his struggles with bipolar disorder, contrasting that with Kardashian's interest in becoming a lawyer and her work on criminal justice reform."

Kim "will reportedly discuss the end of her marriage on the last series of the [Kardashian] family's E! reality show," and Kanye did not seem happy about it, says The Daily Mail.

"He is less than thrilled," one source said of Kanye. "She will continue to focus on her business empire. Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed."