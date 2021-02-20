Dr. Tony Evans revealed he was diagnosed as positive with COVID-19 and asked people to pray for Texas as his ministry offices were devastated by the winter freeze in Texas.

Dr. Tony Evans, the founder and senior pastor of Dallas' Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, and also the founder and president of The Urban Alternative, revealed in an Instagram post that he was diagnosed positive with COVID-19 a week ago, The Christian Post wrote.

He thanked his supporters for their continuous prayers following a "difficult week" in his life after being COVID positive and the devastation of his ministry offices.

"It's been a difficult week for us at The Urban Alternative, but we are continuing to thank God for His grace, covering and presence," he wrote on his Instagram post.

Evans then announced his diagnosis and added that he shared the sad news with his church on Sunday. "It started last Friday with my positive COVID-19 diagnosis for which I'm continuing to seek treatment, and coveting the prayers of our ministry family, partners, and church members."

He continued by saying that in that same week, "the winter freeze hit Texas and has caused so much damage to so many people's homes, health, businesses, churches and more," and added two photos of their offices for Urban Alternative with busted pipes.

"As you can see, the pipes burst and the entire facility is flooded. I share this to help encourage more people to pray for those who are truly impacted by this weather."

He asked people to continue praying for everyone who is affected by the winter freeze, stressing that "prayers make a difference." He also stated that Texas is not a cold-winter state so people are not prepared for this kind of weather.

"Power grids have completely shut down in some areas causing internal temperatures to get dangerously low. Many are now without water. Frozen pipes have caused homes, churches and businesses to flood. Livestock has been affected. The elderly have been shut in, some unable to get the medical help they need," Evans said.

Although they are having a difficult time, Evans assured that "Our offices will be fine. We will rebuild. We will continue serving those who partner with us in ministry," and then continued to ask for prayers.

"Lord willing, I plan to preach a sermon on Job which we will post on Sunday, on our church's channels and on our ministry's social media channels. Please pray for me as I prepare for this message. And check back in on Sunday to hear what God has put on my heart for so many facing a difficult season right now. God is good and He IS faithful."

In a 2020 interview with The Christian Post, Pastor Evans, who lost his wife to cancer in December 2019, shared how despite his struggles and uncertainties, he chose to trust in the Lord.

"God is faithful, even when He's confusing," he shared adding that sometimes you need to learn to trust in God's process in times of hardships.

Trusting God when it doesn't make sense, Evans said, is a decision.

"It's important to not give up on God when life appears to have given up on you. It's easy to trust God when everything is right, blessings are flowing, prayers are being answered, needs are being met. That's the fun part of the faith. But sometimes, you have to trust God when you don't see the benefits, the blessings, and all the frills of the faith."