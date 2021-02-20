President Biden's repeal of the Mexico City Policy, as well as his efforts to support legal abortion was called out by a Washington Post editorial as a "profound injustice" against unborn children.

Following his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States in January, Joe Biden signed a presidential memorandum that rescinds the Mexico City Policy, which bans the U.S. government from funding foreign nonprofits that perform or abort promotions.

CNN reported that the previous restriction reinstated by former President Donald Trump was repealed by Biden, a move that not only supports codifying a new kind of abortion protection, but also enraged the pro-life Christian community. President Biden, who is admittedly a "devout Catholic," was recently criticized by Washington Post editors for his support of abortion, which they called a "profound injustice" to unborn babies.

On Thursday, Washington Post's Ramesh Ponnuru and Robert P. George wrote that President Biden has ushered in a "rebirth" of "a politically liberal version of Christianity'' that highlights issues such as poverty and immigration and downplays moral sexuality.

They accused him of creating "confusion" because President Biden, a "devout Catholic," is the same person who allows federal funding for abortion, a "profound injustice" for unborn babies.

Ponnuri and George wrote that abortion, unlike other immoral acts committed against the Bible, is "a grave injustice in the same way it is to perform any act designed to kill an innocent human being," therefore laws that allow abortion are "gravely unjust" as well. They also accused Biden of not only speaking "in favor of that injustice," but also "works to further it."

The Washington Post opinion writers insisted that Catholicism is "capacious," meaning it allows for a diverse range of opinions or approaches to different issues, including the "profound injustice" that is abortion. That is where the problem lies, as the laws "[allowing] the deliberate killing of any other innocent human beings, especially on a mass scale," is a "grave injustice."

It is in this vein that Pope Francis called upon legislators of any faith or convictions to "treat the defense of the lives of those who are about to be born and enter into society as the cornerstone of the common good," as per Breitbart.

However, President Biden, who is the second Catholic President of the United States after John F. Kennedy, seems to be working against this ideology. While being "personally opposed" to the "profound unjusttice" that is abortion, he goes on to repeal the Mexico City Policy and supports other legal abortion efforts.

For this, Biden has received flack from the scathing Washington Post op-ed and the rest of the Christian community for supporting the "profound injustice" that is abortion. In a separate Breitbart report, it was revealed how the leader of the U.S. Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities and Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann criticized Biden, saying that he should "stop defining himself as a devout Catholic."

Neumann said it would be better fitting of a leader such as a president to take a "more honest approach" and "say he disagreed with his Church on this important issue and that he was acting contrary to Church teaching."