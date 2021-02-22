A Bethel Church Christian singer visited Alabama for a worship concert tour that has sparked revival in the area, with God's presence engulfing the event.

Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" tour went to Birmingham, Alabama and welcomed thousands of attendees who enjoyed the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, CBN News reported.

Feucht expressed his joy and tweeted, "Thousands gathered from over 10 states to fill Veterans Park with a NEW SOUND! There is an AWAKENING in America!!! God showed up! Salvations, healing and freedom!"

Thousands of worshippers from 10 states filled the park in Birmingham last night! God showed up! Salvations, healing and freedom! WATCH:https://t.co/4lHNDgkugE — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) February 21, 2021

Some attendees were reportedly overcame with emotion that they fell to their knees and entrusted their worries to the Holy Spirit, crying.

The singer also articulated his delight on Instagram, saying, "These moments are the ONLY HOPE for America, THIS IS THE ONLY ANSWER FOR THE WORLD!! So many ran down to the altar tonight!!!! JESUS!!!"

In its earlier article, CBN News revealed that Feucht started the worship tour last year after authorities banned Sunday church services. In protest, he took worship outdoors and traveled state by state to spread revival in the country.

Due to this, he was accused of spreading COVID-19 with his concerts and has received death threats. But he was determined to continue spreading the Word of God across America by touring.

"I believe this is going to be an incredible hour for the church - 2021 is going to be a beautiful hour for the church in America. With the intensity of this season as we've seen all over the world and revival history, the church always rises to the occasion and I believe it's going to happen this year and I'm so excited. We're seeing thousands gather together in these cities across America. There is a hunger that I've never seen before and I believe it's going to increase. Nothing can stop the spread of an unstoppable Kingdom," he said.

"We're just getting started...it's just beginning. I feel an incredible grace and now more than ever, we gotta gather in the spirit of unity, to seek the face of the Lord and go after His Kingdom in this hour," the singer added.

Religion News Service said that after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared California's pandemic restrictions on churches in July 2020, Feucht stood up against it by organizing an impromptu concert in San Francisco's Golden Gate. It has reportedly attracted 400 people. He staged another event in San Diego that attracted 5,000 attendees. These two events led to what he says is a "Jesus movement".

According to his website, Feucht is an artist, missionary, author, activist, speaker and founder of several movements, including Burn 24-7, Light A Candle and Hold The Line.

He has also produced and recorded more than 22 music albums, created a number of teaching resources, co-authored five books and developed an online school.

He is married to his high school sweetheart, Kate, and they have four children together, namely Keturah, Malachi, Ezra and Zion.

The tour continues in the state and its next event is scheduled on Sunday at 4:00 P.M. at The Grounds in Mobile, Alabama.