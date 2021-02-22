Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure's new study Bible, the "One Step Closer Bible," hit the number 1 spot on Amazon's Christian Book Charts.

Bure, an inspirational speaker, producer, and bestselling author, posted an announcement on her Instagram account stating how excited she is that so many people wanted to read the Word of God.

"Wow!!! My new One Step Closer Bible is #1 in Christian Faith books on Amazon right now!! I'm freaking out excited that so many of you want to read God's word, dig deeper and know His truth. God's word will never return void. Isaiah 55:11 Go God!!!"

The Bible verse reads:

"It is the same with My word. I send it out, and it always produces fruit. It will accomplish all I want it to, and it will prosper everywhere I send it." (Isaiah 55:11, NLT)

Isaiah 55:11 is a reminder to every believer of the importance of not only reading the Word of the Lord but also cherishing it in by heart and sharing it to others when professing Christ's love.

The Study Bible was temporarily out of stock at Amazon due to its high demand. Bure said interested parties could purchase the Bible directly from Day Spring Cards, Christian Headlines wrote.

"For many years I viewed the Bible as a book I would go to for big answers during big life moments. But when I discovered that this Book held the answers to everything from how to respond when I disagree with a loved one to how to rest even on my busiest days, it completely changed my life. A huge weight was lifted off my shoulders because for the first time in my life, I didn't have to have all the answers - God had them for me," Candace Cameron Bure said in the description of the book on Day Spring Cards.

According to the description written in Amazon, the special edition One Step Closer Bible in the New Living Translation comes in a leather cover material with hand stitching. It also has a "Helper Finder Index" that includes references to thousands of Scriptures for different topics.

One Step Closer Bible has an accurate and easy-to-understand text that allows readers to absorb God's Word better and has wide margins for sermon note-taking.

Further, the Bible also features notes on more than 100 different topics. The Bible also has nearly 500 in-text application notes that, according to the Amazon page, will help readers to "understand how God's truths in scripture apply to [their lives] and circumstances personally."

In addition, each book of the Bible has an introduction with an outline of the book with key verses to help readers focus on the themes addressed in that book. It also has 177 callouts that highlight God's promises to Christians.

All these great features make Candace Bure's Bible a perfect gift for believers.

Currently, the Amazon listing indicates that it sells for $99. A satisfied buyer, however, said it previously sold for $49. Interested buyers should go to Day Spring where it sells for a lot less than Amazon at $64.99.