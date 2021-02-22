An evangelical author warns Christians to "be wise" in using social media because "people are watching."

In late January, Dr. Michael Brown walked out of church to find his Twitter account suspended for acknowledging the biological birth sex of Dr. Rachel Levine, the new assistant secretary to the Department of Health and Human Services who is a transgender and was born Richard, CBN News reported.

As a prominent figure in politics, Brown expected that his tweet about a biological male who identifies as a female can be "offending."

Brown posted the controversial tweet on Jan. 20 which read: "Will I get punished by Twitter for saying that, in God's sight, 'Rachel' Levine... is a man?"

Four days later, the radio host and columnist got his answer after Twitter suspended his account.

After contacting Twitter, Brown explained that the staff assured him of regaining access to his account once he deletes the offending tweet which he agreed to. However, the evangelical author already wrote and published a lengthy op-ed on the censorship which is truly an issue of "double standards" especially when conservatives and Christians are involved.

"Our issue is censoring things on one side and not on another side. It's one thing if a platform said, 'Hey, these are our guidelines: they're very narrow, they're very clear. If you want to be a part of this, then you do this.' It's another thing when they truly are unfair toward Christians and conservatives," Brown explained.

With such an unfair advantage, Brown warned Christians to be careful "by not posting idiotic things" and encouraged them at the same time to "keep putting the truth out there" and to pierce false narratives promoted by the mainstream media with truth saying, "Pierce that bubble with truth."

The evangelical author continued saying that Christians have a responsibility to be "wise" and sober-minded in social media so as not to give anyone an opportunity to become a victim of "lying and misleading fires."

For nearly two decades since Facebook began, Brown said that he had been observing that censorship that seems to happen among "conservative and Christian voices" but was ignored even if he sent Facebook countless of pages that contain "hostile" and "graphic pictures and everything" of "Christian-bashing, Jesus-bashing" content which were allowed because they did not violate "community guidelines" set by the Big Tech company.

This led to Brown saying that social media "censorship overwhelmingly goes in one direction."

On this note, Brown worries that existing media policies like this can become restrictive laws later on that might affect religious liberty and freedom of speech.

"No, we're not being thrown to the lions; no, our heads are not being chopped off. We don't want to over-blow this, but we want to be realistic. There is a frontal assault on our freedoms and it will ultimately come back to: can we publicly hold to what the Bible says and teaches, or will we be punished for it?" Brown said.

With its censorship, Brown compared Big Tech companies to closed countries where missionaries work harder to share the Gospel. According to Brown, the restrictions in place do not matter as long as he can share the truth according to what is written in the Scriptures.