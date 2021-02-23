President Donald Trump responded to the latest string of "witch hunt" attacks against him by the Democrats that included his finances this time.

Just fresh off his second impeachment's acquittal, Trump now faces another attack against him as Democrats are after his tax returns pushing the former president to release a counter attack in the form of a lengthy and intense statement.

"This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country, whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possible be investigation (sic), 'Russia Russia Russia,' where there was a finding of 'No Collusion,' or two ridiculous 'Crazy Nancy' inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!" Trump remarked.

"So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I've ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S.," he raised. "The Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump. The Supreme Court never should have let this 'fishing expedition' happen, but they did."

"This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo," he stressed.

Trump went on to say that the "attacks" were led by the Democrats who are "willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people" who voted for him. He pointed out that the "new phenomenon of 'headhunting' prosecutors and AGs-who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon-is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty."

"That's what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That's fascism, not justice-and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won't stand for it," Trump said.

The Blaze reported that the former president issued the "long and fiery statement" after the Supreme Court took sides with New York prosecutors who demanded that his accounting firm Mazars USA provide their tax return documents to the Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. The said documents will not be released publicly, however.

Vance, as per The Blaze, have been on Trump's tail for eight years already out the need to prove that payments were made to two women who had an affair with the former president before taking seat in the presidency and to prove potential tax fraud.

Trump's lawyers were trying to block the court order but failed when the Supreme Court rejected their request when it sent them an unsigned and uncommented order that the tax papers be given to Vance already.

The Supreme Court's decision came in the height of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's controversy over the under reporting of actual nursing home deaths due to the coronavirus that has, as per BBC News, prompted co-Democrats to remove the emergency powers granted him.