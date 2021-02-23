"Resurrection," a movie created by "The Bible" producers, will premiere via Discovery+ on March 27.

The film depicts the followers of Jesus after His death and before His resurrection. Hunted and without a leader, they were "desperately searching for understanding." But the resurrection of Jesus will help them realize "that hope didn't die on the cross."

The movie is produced by LightWorkers and MGM's Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, as well as Richard Bedser of "The Bible." Due to limitations on filmmaking brought about by government-mandated restrictions, the film will use footage taken by MGM and LightWorkers during the filming of "The Bible." The technique is said to have been tried before on movies such as "They Shall Not Grow Old" and "Senna," Christian Headlines wrote.

In 2013, "The Bible" premiered on History channel that attracted 100 million viewers in its run for 10 weeks. It was nominated for three Emmys. "Son of God," an adaptation of "The Bible," earned $70.8 million worldwide in 2014. It was followed by a TV series in 2015, "A.D. The Bible Continues" that debuted on NBC.

LightWorkers broke the news on Twitter last week saying, "Today is the start of Lent and as we countdown the days until Easter we are so excited to share that our upcoming Biblical film Resurrection will be premiering on @discoveryplus March 27th just in time for Easter."

"Faithful audiences crave content that speaks to their faith and values, and we can think of no better home for this film than discovery+. David Zaslav and his team have created an incredible home for family friendly entertainment. We look forward to sharing Resurrection's ultimate story of hope with the discovery+ viewers and are grateful to be able to share this epic story with families just in time for the Easter season," Downey and Burnett said as per Deadline.

Burnett and Downey have already produced a number of TV series, including "Country Ever After" and "Messiah" for Netflix, "Answered Prayers" for TLC, "The Women of the Bible" for Lifetime and "The Dovekeepers" for CBS. They were also executive producers of several films such as Open Road Films' "Little Boy," MGM and Paramount's"Ben-Hur," "Faithkeepers" and "Woodlawn" for Pureflix.

In addition, LightWorkers is also the producer of MGM's upcoming film "On A Wing And A Prayer," which stars Dennis Quaid.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery Inc., also expressed his delight over the movie's premiere.

"We are honored to premiere Resurrection on discovery+ and shine a light on perhaps the most important story ever told. The film is emblematic of our ambition with discovery+ to provide a subscription service for everyone, including premium storytelling for the entire family. We are thrilled to partner with Mark and Roma on this powerful film," Zaslav stated.

Launched on Jan. 4, Discovery+ is the video streaming service of Discovery. It features content from various channels under Discovery Inc. The channel is available as an app on smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung smart TVs, Xbox One or Series X/S game consoles and Roku media streamers.