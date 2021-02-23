Pro-life groups warn believers that having Xavier Becerra as the new HHS secretary is a "worse-case scenario."

Pro-life groups and Republican senators have expressed their concerns over Biden's choice of a new Health and Human Services secretary, The Christian Post reported.

On Feb. 18, over 60 pro-life advocates including Susan B. Anthony List, Southern Baptist Convention Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission and Ethics and Public Policy Center, to name a few, wrote to the Senate urging them to reject Becerra who has a record of using and abusing his power and who is a known to be against "every pro-life policy and law."

"As organizations committed to the protection of unborn children and their mothers from abortion and representing millions of pro-life Americans, we write to you in opposition to the nomination of Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services. Mr. Becerra is an enemy to every pro-life policy and law and has demonstrated complete disregard for the religious and moral convictions of those opposed to the brutal act of abortion," the letter read.

The letter further explained that "Becerra has a decades-old track record of siding with the abortion lobby whenever possible and using the power of whatever office he is in to try and force others to share his enthusiastic support of abortion."

It was not the first time that pro-life groups warned against Becerra becoming the new HHS secretary.

In December, pro-lifers called Becerra an "extremist on abortion" saying that he "spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions," Christianity Daily reported.

With Becerra's installment as a the new HHS secretary, Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said that every pro-lifer has now something to be concerned about.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List added that while every other state in the U.S. did something bold to pass pro-life measures, Becerra would do the opposite by leading attorney generals "to shut down every pro-life measure that every other state was doing."

To prove a point, Hawkins expressed disgust over Becerra's act of "uniting 20 other attorney generals across the country to sue the FDA to dispense the abortion pills without a doctor ever seeing a woman, without a woman ever getting a blood test because that was his number one priority amidst the COVID pandemic."

With all his actions to advocate for abortion and killing unborn babies even to full-term, Dannenfelser called Becerra as the "worst-case scenario" for "any nominee to HHS."

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton from Arkansas agreed that America is "not going to get a great secretary of Health and Human Services out of Joe Biden."

In January, Biden received major backlash when he announced the nomination of Becerra as the new HHS secretary who was without any medical background, without work experience with the HHS and is known to be an abortion extremist with a 100 percent rating for eight voting records from NARAL Pro Choice America.

Right now, Sen. Cotton together with other pro-life senators are pushing to reject Becerra's nomination especially with his extreme views on abortion.

"There are ample grounds to oppose Xavier Becerra's nomination. We don't need 51 senators to all agree on why they say no; we just need 51 senators to say no," Cotton said.

Ryan T. Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, warned against Becerra's nomination.

"Xavier Becerra is simply unqualified to be Secretary of HHS. He has no relevant medical expertise, rendering him particularly unsuited to assume this position amid a pandemic.

"Indeed, his only health care qualifications seem to be his attacks on pro-life medicine, his persecution of the Little Sisters of the Poor, and his defense of an unlawful California abortion mandate. President Biden promised to heal and unify the country, but his nomination of an ideological culture warrior like Becerra will only drive us further apart," Anderson stated.