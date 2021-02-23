Amazon stopped selling a best-selling book which tackles the science and politics of transgenderism without prior notice. The book was written by a conservative author who wasn't given a reason why he was de-platformed.

Ethics & Public Policy Center President Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D., discovered on Sunday that his book, "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment" had been removed from Amazon's online store.

Anderson explained to The Blaze that Amazon did not provide him any prior notice before removing his book from their website, nor was he given a proper explanation for their action.

He only found out that his book was made unavailable to purchase after people attempting to buy the book told him that his listings on Amazon were taken down. Customers are not able to purchase a used copy, the Kindle edition, or even the Audible version of "When Harry Became Sally".

"I hope you've already bought your copy, cause Amazon just removed my book "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment" from their cyber shelves.... my other four books are still available (for now)," Anderson tweeted.

The best-selling book surveys the debate on gender dysphoria, sex reassignment surgeries, and anti-discrimination law and considers biology, psychology, and philosophy to address issues on what the public policy response should be for individuals who are struggling in accepting their bodies and give a voice to them, The Blaze wrote.

In the overview of the book, written at Barnes and Noble where the book is still currently available, it reads: "Can a boy be "trapped" in a girl's body? Can modern medicine "reassign" sex? Is our sex "assigned" to us in the first place? What is the most loving response to a person experiencing a conflicted sense of gender? What should our law say on matters of "gender identity"?"

This book claims to provide thoughtful answers to these hard questions that are frequently arising from the transgender moment. The book also exposes the contrast between how the media depicts gender fluidity and the often sad reality of living with gender dysphoria.

"People who have actually read my book discovered that it was a thoughtful and accessible presentation of the state of the scientific, medical, philosophical, and legal debates. Yes, it advances an argument from a certain viewpoint. No, it didn't get any facts wrong, and it didn't engage in any name-calling." Anderson claimed, defending his book.

He also said that his book was released three years ago and was since attacked on the New York Times op-ed page twice and The Washington Post also ran a piece about his book in which they, later on, had to rewrite due to all the errors. It goes to show that critics have not read the book, according to Anderson.

Anderson noted that his book received widespread praise from various medical professionals.

"It was praised by a who's who of experts: the former psychiatrist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital, a longtime psychology professor at NYU, a professor of medical ethics at Columbia Medical School, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at Boston University, a professor of neurobiology at the University of Utah, a distinguished professor at Harvard Law School, an eminent legal philosopher at Oxford, and a professor of jurisprudence at Princeton," said Anderson.

He continued on by saying that none of these praises matter because it's not about how great you present an argument but whether it is a belief system that does not favor the government and the big techs.

"Three years after publication, in the very same week that the House of Representatives is going to ram through a radical transgender bill amending the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Amazon erases my book opposing gender ideology from their cyber shelves. Make no mistake, both Big Government and Big Tech can undermine human dignity and liberty, human flourishing and the common good," he said.

Amazon, who still hasn't responded to the issue, is being criticized on social media for de-platforming the book.