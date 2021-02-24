A pop music composer revealed the relevance of reading the Scriptures when he was battling cancer.

Musician John Tesh shared how relying on God's promises in the Bible helped him in his fight with cancer. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015 and was given only 18 months to live, but he and his wife fought the disease by declaring the Word of God.

Speaking to Fox News, he said that he "was trying really hard to believe that everything was going to be all right" given his grim diagnosis, but discovered through the Bible that God promised healing.

"I was begging God for healing. And when Connie and I read the scriptures together, we learned that God wants us to have health and wellness, healing and prosperity. And the Bible speaks truth. It's the same yesterday, today and tomorrow," he said.

He then shared a friendly advice that people should "take a break" from phones and read the Bible instead, particularly the Book of Romans. He admitted that he was also into "doom scrolling," reading a lot of negative news that essentially impacts a person's mental health.

"I think it's incredibly important to stay informed and educated. But I also think it's just as important to take a step back and disconnect. You can't constantly consume all the negativity all day, every day," Tesh said.

He continued by saying that people must take care of themselves, as well as their hearts. He said that he was able to do both by reading the Bible because it helped him understand the truth and it has connected him to his family.

Tesh chronicled his journey to healing through his book "Relentless: Unleashing a Life of Purpose, Grit and Faith," which was released in February 2020. In his book, the composer also shared other details about his life, including his suspension from college and homelessness.

He is now healed from cancer and it has made him grateful every day.

"I'm healed and I feel good. I take care of myself. But when you go through such suffering like that, you can never really forget it. And it has made me grateful each day that I can wake up every morning and be with my family. I thank God every day for my healing. I can't just put aside that suffering I've experienced. It's a part of me. And it's taught me that when faced with an enemy, I'm strong enough to pick up that sword," the composer explained.

CBN News revealed that Tesh, his wife and their son Gib, had tattooed their bodies with a portion of the verses in Mark 11:23-24, reminding themselves that God is the source of strength.

Tesh is an accomplished musician and TV personality with six music Emmys, four gold records, two Grammy nominations, seven Public Television specials and has sold 8 million records. He is also an author and a former co-host of "Entertainment Tonight." He was born in Long Island, New York in 1952.