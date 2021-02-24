The upcoming 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference on February 25-28, the theme of which is "America Uncancelled," has removed renowned rapper Young Pharaoh from its list of panelists for his anti-semitic views.

"We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference," the CPAC 2021 said in its Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference. — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 22, 2021

Young Pharaoh was originally scheduled to be one of the six panelists for CPAC 2021's Sunday afternoon forum on "Please Check The Number And Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities."

The Blaze reported that he was removed from the panelists due to his anti-Semitic sentiments that included Judaism being a "complete lie" that is "made up for political gain" and that "Jewish people are 'thieving fake Jews.'"

In addition, as per the Daily Beast, Young Pharaoh also said that "there is no historical or scientific evidence proving the existence of Jews or Judaism" and even attacked Ben Shapiro for his Jewish faith. He also tweeted false claims about the Pizzagate conspiracy theory and the COVID-19 vaccines' effect on one's genetic makeup.

"I am unaware of this person or their opinions. Happy to dig into it," American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp told the Daily Beast regarding Young Pharaoh. The American Conservative Union is CPAC 2021's organizer.

Media Matters for America reported on Young Pharaoh's online history to CPAC 2021's organizer, The Blaze said. They actually describe the rapper as an "online commentator who has dabbled in conspiracy theories." Media Matters for America is a left-wing progressive watchdog monitoring conservative news outlets for what it calls "misinformation."

Young Pharaoh, Pharaoh Aten in real life, is the owner of five YouTube Channels with a main account having 554K subscribers. This account contains a string of "expose documentaries" against Judaism and Islam, among others.

While his instagram account, which has 282K followers, provides "lectures," describes himself as a "Polymath/ Philosopher/Artist," and presents himself as a proud "descendant of ancient egyptian heritage manifesting today in the form of an aten egyptian" and, as such, must not be referred to as "black."

According to Meaww, the 27-year old Aten "consistently posts content propagating conspiracy theories on QAnon, Pizzagate, George Floyd's death" and "lists a number of videos with scientifically unfounded subjects such as genetic reincarnation." His Twitter, which is suspended "shows how he perpetuates conspiracy and racism with recurring posts highlighting his anti-Semitic sentiments."

In his YouTube Live on Tuesday, Young Pharaoh discussed why he was "disinvited" from the CPAC 2021 event. He said, in between a string of cusses, that he never intended to come to the event and that it was CPAC who invited him. He said that he was "not hurt" by it and that he wasn't even going there "because of religion."

He said on Twitter, before it was suspended and before going live in YouTube, that it is "censorship at its best."

"All because I said: 'I do not believe in the validity of Judaism and am willing to place $50,000 on myself to debate the top Jewish Rabbi.' Now I'm no longer invited to CPAC, racist, dictatorship, Young Pharaoh," he retorted as per Newsweek.