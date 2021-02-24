Left-wing author Naomi Wolf warns that Americans have a "small window" to fight the government before the country becomes a "totalitarian state" in the face of the pandemic's lockdowns.

The Blaze reported that during an interview with Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight, Wolf revealed her alarming observation that America is turning into a "totalitarian state before everyone's eyes" as the country moves "into a coup situation, a police state" due to the "unprecedented" emergency powers granted to elected officials allegedly in the "guise of a real medical pandemic."

"(The) state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies," Wolf said, "which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, restricting movement."

"That's not a partisan thing; that transcends everything that you and I might disagree or agree on. That should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution," she raised.

As per The Blaze, Wolf had regrets voting for President Joe Biden who after being elected expressed plans of imposing lockdowns to curtail the COVID-19 cases, citing a tweet she made on November 9, 2020.

"If I'd known Biden was open to 'lockdowns' as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won't ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him," said the 1996 re-election adviser of former President Bill Clinton.

Wolf pointed to the 2007 book she wrote on governmental overreach entitled, "The End of America: Letter of Warning To A Young Patriot," that describes the present situation the country is facing. She said that the United States is "absolutely moving into" what she calls "step 10" taken by "would-be tyrants" whenever "they want to close down a democracy," which is the "suspension of the rule of law."

"That's when you start to be a police state, and we're here. There's no way around it," she stressed.

She said, however, that the country's deep divisions obstruct it from making a united stand against this upcoming tyranny, which has moved from the state to the national level and is currently "creating a kind of merger of corporate power and government power, which is really characteristic of Italian fascism in the '20s."

"We have lived through typhus, cholera, small pox, HIV, tuberculosis, polio, the Spanish Flu," she added, "we've lived through an attack on our soil. Never have there been months and months and months of emergency powers when we weren't actually fighting a war."

She condemned the lockdowns that "have never been done before in free societies, and really, we're turning into a version of a totalitarian state before everyone's eyes." She also decried the emergency powers that no one is willing to give up and always drags on.

At the end of her interview, Wolf expressed hope that the American people would "wake up quickly" since "history also shows that it's a small window in which people can fight back before it is too dangerous to fight back."