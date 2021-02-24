An explosive new book from Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow promises to uncover the secrets behind American media and politics and draw the curtain on the powerful people behind news media corruption.

During an introductory monologue on Tuesday's "Breitbart News Daily" on SiriusXM, Marlow described his year-long investigative journey as "immersive work" that resulted in several discoveries on the powers working to destroy America's freedom and Christian roots.

The Breitbart editor-in-chief went through several interviews, documents, and investigative research throughout the process of writing the book titled "Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media's Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption," which is set to be released on May 18, and will be available through various retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, Books-A-Million, Indie Bound, and more.

"I've been immersed in research on America's media conglomerates for a year and I've kept the material tightly under wraps," Marlow told Breitbart. "What I have found is shocking even to me, and I've tracked these players and issues my entire career."

After a year of tireless investigation into the inner workings of the mainstream media, their construction of false narratives, and secret corruption…



My exposé is now the #1 on Amazon’s Political Conservatism and Liberalism list.



Check it out!https://t.co/3us6O1Macx — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) February 23, 2021

Marlow, who admitted that he was "routinely shocked" with the results of his investigation, admitted that he had finally uncovered the "new Soros," a "multibillionaire" and "puppet master" who actively funds establishment media outlets and has full control of Democrat establishment politics.

According to Breitbart, the book, which is published under Simon & Schuster. provides "a firsthand account of how the establishment media became weaponized against Donald Trump and his supporters on behalf of the political left."

"Media bias doesn't begin to describe what is in this book," Marlow said "Media giants have weaponized fake news to the benefit of the left, the globalists, and the multi-national corporations that control so much of our lives."

The Breitbart editor-in-chief also hinted that he uncovered just how "American media is in bed with the Chinese government, to a point where you'll actually be mortified for this country."

"From the cronyism to the China ties, to the unending web of lies and half-truths, this book lays out the reality of what our media has become, and it is enraging," he added.

Marlow openly criticized news media companies for having "increasingly diversified revenue streams'' which force them into "unavoidable conflicts of interest in reporting." He points out that a lot of multinational conglomerates have business dealings with all sorts of companies and advertisers around the world, so it would be impossible to have a truly unbiased type of reporting.

Marlow's descriptions of the media's ties to China seem to parallel what China Aid founder Bob Fu said earlier, stating western media "co-opted" with the Chinese Communist Party and receive massive funding to promote CCP propaganda.

Aside from exposing the powers working to destroy Americans' God-given freedoms and the nation's Christian roots, the Breitbart editor-in-chief also tackles the United States Presidential Elections of 2020 and how it was manipulated by the left.

Marlow believes that while the right had "an opportunity to elucidate some real problems in the American [electoral] system," they weren't able to do so because they were blindsided and "distracted by shiny objects."

Ahead of the book's May release, the Breitbart editor-in-chief believes that the "cancel culture mob" led by the left will oppose his upcoming revelatory book. He encouraged his readers and anyone who wants to have an unbiased look at history to consider the results of his year-long investigation into the powers working to destroy America's freedom and Christian roots.

Marlow warned, "They will try to figure out some way that we need to burn the book before we've read it. People are not going to want this thing to be out."

About Alex Marlow

Marlow, now 35, began his career with Breitbart when he was just a 21 year-old UC Berkeley student. He was personally hired by media mogul Andrew Breitbart himself and since then was under Breitbart's tutelage as an editorial assistant. In 2015, he was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30.

Since 2016, the Breitbart editor-in-chief has challenged "fake news" and the people behind it. He believes that news media corruption runs deeper than merely political bias. In fact, his discoveries of the powers working to destroy America's Christian roots and the nation's God-given liberties is evidence of just how deep these influences go.