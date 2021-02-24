Finally, the World Health Organization has admitted that China did not do much to investigate where COVID-19 came from, and that the CCP-governed country's efforts to look into the source of the virus were not at par with the W.H.O.'s demands.

Recently, the W.H.O. conducted an investigation into COVID-19's origins, an effort that was closely guarded by Chinese officials. Unsurprisingly, the investigation resulted in absolving a particular laboratory in Wuhan where the 2019 novel coronavirus was believed to have originated from -- despite evidence proving it did come from a lab in that part of China.

Now, an internal W.H.O. document written in August was published by The Guardian, revealing just how "little" China did to investigate COVID-19's origins during the early days of the breakout.

Dated August 2020, the document is an internal travel report spanning two pages, covering the summary of W.H.O.'s program manager and mission leader Peter Embarek's trip to China from July to 10 to August 3 last year. It was described as "an advance W.H.O. mission to study the COVID-19 virus and 'review work done so far on the origin of the virus.'"

The document outlined the itinerary, which began with a two-week quarantine after which Embarek would have proceeded to have 10 days' worth of face-to-face meetings with "the national health commission, the state administration for market regulation, the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs, and other agencies including the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

Breitbart reported that the document also contained a quick summary of the 10 days spent in China to investigate COVID-19's origins, which involved "extensive discussions with and presentation from Chinese counterparts." Unfortunately, the report indicates that "little had been done in terms of epidemiological investigations around Wuhan since January 2020."

Even more shockingly, the data was presented to the W.H.O. investigators "orally," without much more detail than what was previously provided in January 2020, and without no visual presentations or documents shared.

W.H.O. investigative team member and Australian infectious disease expert Dominic Dwyer gave a concerning statement last week when he admitted that China did not provide anonymised raw data or "line listings" from patients, which are crucial for determining COVID-19's origins and developing a cure. According to Reuters, Dwyer said that it was "standard practice for an outbreak investigation" that China failed to execute, hinting that China did "little" to provide them with the information they needed to properly determine COVID-19's origins.

Last week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed the Biden administration's "deep concerns" about the results of the W.H.O. investigation, calling for an independent investigation that is "free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government" and urging the Chinese authorities to be "transparent and robust" in preventing such global health catastrophes, especially how "little" they contributed to determining COVID-19's origins.

The recently concluded W.H.O. investigation conducted in Wuhan, China, continues to be riddled with controversy, as the document reveals just how "little" the efforts were of the Chinese government to uncover COVID-19's origins, a virus that has now taken 500,000 lives in America alone.

It also highlights the importance of an independent investigation. A W.H.O. spokesperson stressed the importance of determining the source of any virus, saying in a statement, "The work to understand the origin of any outbreak should start early, when certain clues can be found more easily."