It looks like mainstream media still favor terrorists, abortionists and socialists over conservatives even after they die.

According to a report by News Busters, liberal figures which include terrorists and famed advocates of abortion and socialism have far nicer obituaries compared to conservatives.

When Rush Limbaugh, a conservative radio star passed away this week, The New York Times made a sub-headline of his online obit saying that he pushed "talk radio to the right with misogynistic and racist language and conspiracy theories."

Limbaugh's obituary on paper was even worse with words telling about his "grievances," "mistrust" and "hate."

Another conservative who got the same treatment was Antonin Scalia.

Justice Scalia was an icon in the Supreme Court for his acerbic dissents on laws and policies concerning gay rights, abortion and even religion. When it comes to his faith and his interpretation of the Constitution, Scalia was a bold fundamentalist in the face of opposition.

But when he died in five years ago in 2016, the Washington Post published about him a headline that read: "Supreme Court conservative dismayed liberals."

Despite the dour and negative headline by mainstream media, John Roberts who was Chief Justice during that time remembered Scalia as someone "extraordinary," "admired and treasured" not only by those he worked with but also by the country he served loyally.

"On behalf of the Court and retired Justices, I am saddened to report that our colleague Justice Antonin Scalia has passed away," Roberts said.

"He was an extraordinary individual and jurist, admired and treasured by his colleagues. His passing is a great loss to the Court and the country he so loyally served."

Instead of a headline that should have focused on the legacy of Scalia or his impact to the country, the liberal media group used a big headline instead to say how the late Supreme Court justice was a dismay to his opponents in the liberal party.

Scalia's obit headline was a far cry when Ruth Bader Ginsburg, another Supreme Court Justice and advocate of equal rights and gender equality including her strong stance in abortion, died last year.

Her obit headline read from the Washington Post: "A pioneer devoted to equality."

For the late Justice Ginsburg, "abortion rights are about equality" and her death put reproductive freedom more urgent than ever.

Big stream media also called the cruel and famed terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an "austere religious scholar" when he died in 2019.

However, they seemed to forget that he was a cruel killer who executed prisoners of wars and killed masses using suicide bombers.

For a cruel leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr's obit sounds a lot nicer in comparison to Scalia who actually spent almost 30 years of his life to protect the life of the American people.

Fidel Castro was another example of the absolute bias by mainstream media.

When he died, the New York Times seemed to cheer the late "revolutionary who defied the U.S." The Washington Post also recalled how he "remade Cuba."

Both media outlets forgot to mention that as a Marxist-Leninist in Cuba, Castro was the first prime minister to establish a communist state in the West making him rule the country for almost five decades and stifled the country's political and economic freedoms.