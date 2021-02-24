Actor and outspoken Christian Matthew McConaughey announced on his social media account that he will be launching a virtual benefit for the next two weeks to raise money to help Texas recover from a recent freeze that left millions with no power and basic necessities.

"As most of you know my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it's had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities," McConaughey said in a video he posted on Twitter titled "We're Texas."

"And while most of the power is thankfully being restored," he added, a lot of people in Texas are still left without the bare necessities they need to survive, especially water due to the busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes.

McConaughey noted that he and his wife Camila are currently working with some organizations in Texas but since help is going to be needed for a while, he, Camila, and the Just Keep Living Foundation, decided to put together "a virtual benefit within the next two weeks to directly help the necessary long-term effort to rebuild Texas and to take care of those in need."

Just Keep Living Foundation is a non-profit committed to the health and well-being of the youth. It was founded by the McConaugheys.

Matthew also said that he will be posting the updates on his Instagram account, as well as post daily reminders on how to keep safe during such emergencies, how to find resources, how to volunteer and help others in need, and more.

"Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors. Go knock on a door, go volunteer. If you're a have, please help out a have-not. There's a bunch of them in your neighborhood, across the street, wherever you can get to. It is needed, please do.," he claimed, urging people to help as much as they can especially in times like this when unity is needed.

The virtual benefit was launched following the historic snowstorm that hit Texas last week. The snowstorm took out power and water to many parts of Austin and other cities in Texas, Christian Headlines wrote.

Texas is not usually insulated for cold weather that is why Texans were unprepared for the sudden snowstorm, which left a lot in need of shelter amid frigid temperatures.

Churches and Christian institutions across Texas opened their doors to accommodate citizens in need of shelter as the state experienced unusually cold weather.

Among the churches that opened their doors as warming stations is Joel Osteen's Houston-based megachurch, Lakewood Church.

"We are working with the Harris County Sherriff's department and local homeless organizations to be available. We have beds, blankets, and other supplies. No one will be turned away," a spokesperson for the church said.

There were also videos of residents who are melting snow just to get access to clean water. Texas power companies were also under fire for failing to have a snowstorm plan in place.