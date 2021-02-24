A toddler saved his father from death after accidentally calling 911, reports say.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call last week in Hernando County, Florida. They believe a toddler accidentally called 911 as his father lay unconscious on the floor which led to saving his father's life, according to WTSP-TV.

Hernando County Sheriff's deputy, Nathan Kent, told the station that hang-up calls are quite common for them as they get "quite a few of them due to people having disabled cell phones and their kids play with them."

According to Deputy Kent, the toddler "tried typing the password [on his father's cell phone] and it had 30 attempts that was the wrong password," and it may have been accidental that the child hit the button.

Deputy Kent also recounted that the dispatchers could only hear a kid playing from the call, so their initial thought was that it was just another accidental 911 hang-up. But as a precaution, they answered the service call.

When the authorities arrived on the scene, the first thing he noticed was a toddler with no clothes on, walking around the parking lot of the apartment without adult supervision, The Blaze wrote.

"Having a kid myself, I was more concerned, 'Hey, why is there an unsupervised kid' and then that's when I started looking around and I saw the apartment complex door open with a bunch of kid toys," Deputy Kent said.

Upon approaching the residence, Deputy Kent yelled out to see if anyone is in need but he did not get any response.

"Looked in, didn't see anybody, see anything, so I thought, 'Well, let's walk in here and see where they are'. And that's when I was walking in the back of the apartment complex in the master bedroom and saw the gentleman laying on the floor," he said. "Advised dispatch, 'We have an unconscious male'."

Deputy Kent went on to perform chest compressions on the child's father who was, at that time, unresponsive and without a pulse, according to a press release from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. After several rounds of compressions, the man gasped for air and began breathing again.

"That's when fire rescue walked in and saw everything, so I just thought, 'Let me try to keep the kid calm so this isn't very tragic for him'," Deputy Kent said.

Paramedics soon arrived on the scene and rushed the child's father to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.

Additional deputies on the scene went on to contact the child's family who responded to the apartment and took the child in their custody.

The release noted, "Hospital staff advised the man was having a medical episode but would make a full recovery."

Deputy Kent also took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of teaching children to prepare for such emergencies.

"My biggest thing is teaching your kids what to do in times like this, saying 'Hey if something happens, go to a neighbor, get my phone, call somebody, try to have some kind of setup just like a fire drill," Deputy Kent said.