A newly released report from Planned Parenthood reveals the abortion giant killed more than 354,000 babies via abortions in the year 2019-2020 alone, while receiving over 618 million dollars in taxpayers' money.

The report documents the "patient care" provided by Planned Parenthood from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019, and presents the financial statistics for the year ending on June 30, 2020, LifeSite News wrote.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, and Aimee Cunningham, Board Chair of Planned Parenthood, stated in their opening message, "We care about you, no matter what. No matter who you are, or where you live."

LifeSite News wrote that despite their claim, the organization has performed an increase of more than 9,000 abortions, or nearly 3%, compared to the previous year's records with a figure of 345,672 to 354,871. It shows over 972 unborn babies being killed daily or one in every 89 seconds.

The number of contraceptive procedures also increased, with a total of 2,565,910 performed in the latest figures.

In their annual report, it states that they have been able to provide over 10.4 million services across the country.

Live Action reported that the abortion figures were the highest yet to be reported by Planned Parenthood, and now holds over 41 percent of the abortion market share in the U.S., based on the most recent totals for national abortion numbers reported by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute in 2017.

The taxpayer fundings to Planned Parenthood have also increased from $616.8 million to $618.1 million in 2019-2020 categorized as "Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants."

Out of the overall revenue of over $1.6 billion, $965.5 million was spent on "medical services," $61.6 million on "sexuality education," and $55.4 million spent on "public policy." A further $50 million was used in "advocacy." This shows that the organization has made a profit of $69.7 million after deducting expenses from its revenue.

Abortion procedures that are done by Planned Parenthood in 2019 alone, outnumbered 8 of the top 10 leading causes of death reported in 2019, which makes abortion in the U.S. top 3 among the causes of death following heart disease and cancer.

Live action has calculated that the organization "commits 41 abortions for every one prenatal care service and 133 abortions for every adoption referral."

But although there is a rise in abortion procedures by the organization, they reported a fall in the number of people for whom they provided miscarriage care and offered adoption referrals. Only 2,110 people were given miscarriage care as compared to the previous 2,236, and just 2,667 adoption referrals occurred as compared to the previous 4,279.

A Catholic researcher and professor, Michael New, shared his opinion on a tweet regarding the latest figures, pointing to the large reduction in non-abortion related services, and the steady increase of babies aborted: "Planned Parenthood prioritizes abortion - not women's health."