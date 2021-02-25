Gov. Brian Kemp introduced a legislation that would ensure people of Georgia with religious freedom.

Kemp's Faith Protection Act is meant to protect the state's houses of worship from shutdown and restrictions, as a result of government's effort to reduce virus transmission through lockdowns and other restrictive measures, Breitbart wrote.

Speaking to Radio Host Alex Marlow of SiriusXM, the governor said that he wants the state "to be known as a sanctuary state for people of faith."

"I think we've seen around the country there have been a lot of people in power, especially governors around the country, that have denied people that right of religious freedom, if you will, to be able to worship," he added.

Marlow asked the governor about his perspective on the government's inconsistent orders of lockdowns and restrictions, wherein churches are targeted while liquor and marijuana stores are considered essential.

Kemp replied, "It's very frustrating for a lot of people in Georgia, including myself. We never shut churches down. We asked our pastors and faith leaders across all denominations to work with us and help us flatten the curve and stop the spread, but we also know, and even with a pandemic, it's important for us to be able to worship."

The governor added that the freedom to worship is a "fundamental right" in America and Georgia and that the bill will protect the churches in the state from shutdown orders.

The governor was also asked by the host about his opinion on the Congress' "COVID-19 relief" packages.

Kemp responded saying that the relief package is not sensible, adding that the states who are doing well and "have been fiscally conservative" until pandemic hit "are being punished," while those states that have not done such are "being rewarded."

"This thing is just a Christmas tree to help their buddies in liberal states that have not been fiscally conservative and have financial issues. This is a bailout for them. ... That's not what the people of Georgia want," he continued.

He further said that the congressional relief funding should instead be appropriated for vaccine programs and testing, and be given to industries that have been badly hit such as the airline, tourism and service industry.

Relative to his announcement of the legislation, the governor also issued a statement dated Feb. 19, saying:

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people of all faiths across America were told by state governments how, where, when, or even if they could worship at all. Not in Georgia. We chose to work alongside congregations across our state to ensure they practiced their faith safely and in accordance with public health guidance.

The Faith Protection Act will ensure the emergency powers of any governor of Georgia in the years to come are not used to limit the God-given right to worship. In Georgia, we never shuttered churches, synagogues, or other places of worship because we value faith, family, and freedom. With the Faith Protection Act signed into law, Georgia will be a sanctuary state for people of faith."

Kemp is a businessman and Georgia's 83rd Governor, winning with most votes among all other gubernatorial candidates in the history of the state. The governor, his wife Marty and their three daughters are active members of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.