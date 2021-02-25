A church in Maine is fighting against the state's order on its pandemic restriction for houses of worship, wherein Christians are faced with a dilemma of staying away from church or getting charged with a crime.

Pastor Ken Graves of Calvary Chapel of Bangor in Orrington, Maine is fighting a legal battle against Gov. Janet Mills' order on indoor gathering, limiting attendance of people inside houses of worship. The pastor describes the directive as "unconscionable and frightening," the Liberty Counsel, via Charisma News, reported.

The order dated Feb. 12, limits churches to accommodate only "5 persons per 1,000 square feet of functionally available space, or 50 persons, whichever is greater." The state's order on pandemic restrictions is considered to be the strictest in the country, which has been in place for almost a year already.

"I am responsible for overseeing and managing all of the affairs that the Lord Jesus Christ gave me in my role as undershepherd of His church at Calvary Chapel," Graves reportedly declared in court filings.

Graves, fighting for his church and Calvary Residential Discipleship (CRD), is represented by Liberty Counsel.

CRD is the church's 12-month residential program that seeks to rescue individuals struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. It currently houses 48 patients. Group Bible study is being conducted daily and participants attend church twice weekly, along with seven or eight staff members. They join the church's congregants for worship every Sunday, which is an essential factor of their recovery program.

The state considers substance abuse centers as "essential" and thus has no numerical limit but since CRD conducts religious activities such as Bible studies and worship services, their assembly is regarded illegal in accordance with the order. Secular meetings are free from restrictions but gatherings that holds religious programs are restricted.

The order forbids 56 CRD residents and church members to worship every Sunday. The situation places them in a dilemma to either abandon worship services or face jail time. Graves argued that CRD residents and church members cannot be kept from worshiping God every Sunday since it is essential for them.

The church insisted that attending worship services is not an option and the reason of its existence is to minister healing and redemption to people. Thus, the order contradicts its belief.

Calvary Chapel also contended that the governor's view about the church, reducing it to an online podcast is wrong. It also said that the church is more than downloading a pastor's preaching to watch on devices.

"As a pastor who has firsthand experience with the evils of substance abuse and who has worked nearly my entire life to help people trapped in bondage by their addictions. I know that Bible studies and worship are essential. But the governor's orders presented a Hobson's Choice-the Calvary Residential Discipleship program could continue without numerical restrictions, but we could not gather for Bible studies and worship. I could not and cannot in good conscience remove worship from the Calvary Residential Discipleship program," Graves further stated in the court filing.