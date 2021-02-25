The Equality Act that President Biden wants to pass so "swiftly" is seen as a controversial "assault on Christianity" by several religious sectors, including the Catholic League.

The controversial Equality Act is set to be voted on this week by the House of Representatives. President Biden already urged that Congress "swiftly" pass the bill that provides "long overdue federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ Americans."

However, many Christian groups see the Biden Equality Act as disastrous for people of faith. Known as H.R. 5, the bill sees an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity on a range of areas, including employment, housing, education, as well as other federally funded programs known as "public accommodations," NPR reported.

However, a number of Christian groups are already clamoring for the shutdown of the Biden Equality Bill to be passed to Congress. In fact, the Catholic League warned on Monday that H.R. 5 will devastate Christianity if it becomes law.

According to Breitbart, Catholic League president Bill Donohue called out the Biden Equality Act, saying that it will not only "promote the most comprehensive assault on Christianity ever written into law," but it would also "discriminate against people of faith."

The Catholic League President continued to criticize the Biden Equality Act for amending the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which was designed to put an end to racial segregation and ban "discrimination based on race, sex or national origin." Adding the clause on sexual orientation and gender identity not only "violates the intent of the legislation," but also "burdens houses of worship and other religious organizations."

What the Catholic League believes as a "comprehensive assault on Christianity" will "undermine the Religious Freedom Restoration Act by conferring special status on gay rights, prioritizing them over religious freedom and conscience rights." The Biden Equality Act will furthermore force healthcare workers to perform hormone therapies, surgical procedures, and other measures involved in sex change with absolutely no regard for their beliefs.

Foster care programs are also at risk for being shut down, the Catholic League president warned. If Congress passes the Biden Equality Bill, foster care homes will be forced to allow same-sex couples to adopt children, which is a "clear violation of Church teachings." If they don't, they will risk losing funding from the government.

The Biden Equality Act was further criticized by the Catholic League president, as under the law, individuals who were born male but identify as women will be able to unfairly compete in women's sports, share locker rooms and shower spaces, with biological women. Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Denise Harle has the similar sentiments as the Catholic League president. She told CBN News, "We can see [the Biden Equality Act] would immediately be stripping religious Americans and stripping girls and women of our equal rights."

Harle condemned what the Catholic League president called the "most comprehensive assault on Christianity," saying, "The Equality Act treats people of faith as second-class citizens. It specifies a certain point of view and it labels it as bigotry."