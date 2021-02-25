Rep. Marjorie Greene of Georgia has made amendments to the Equality Act that is set to be voted on by Congress on Wednesday.

Congressional reporter Chris Cioffi tweeted the Republican representative's changes, which he said "includes one that would erase the whole thing, and replace it with language preventing biological males from participating in women's sports."

The 46 year-old Georgia Congresswoman said in a statement that the purpose of her amendments to the Equality Act was "to stop this Democrat attack on girls, churches, and believers." The statement also read that the new legislation "expands government regulatory reach that destroys women's rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn."

What they called a "disastrous" bill will be amended to defend the rights of the church and the religious, as well as enable individuals to sue the Federal government if and when such rights are violated.

Rep. Greene filed three amendments, namely the "Protect Women in Sports Amendment," which completely erases the Equality Act and replaces it with the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2021" to bar biological males from entering and participating in women's sports.

The second amendment, "Exempting Churches from Equality Act Amendment," deals with carving out 5-1c3 non-profits from the implications of the Equality Act. Lastly, the "Religious Freedom Preservation Amendment" enables citizens of the United States to file a claim against the government in the event that their religious rights are violated.

Rep. Greene is an outspoken opponent of the Equality Act, which religious organizations believe is a threat to Christianity.

Most recently, members of the Democratic party threatened her opposition to the Equality Act by placing a transgender flag outside her office, Independent reported. Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, a Democrat, brazenly placed a transgender flag outside Rep. Greene's office, to which the latter responded by placing a sign that read, "There are TWO genders. MALE & FEMALE. Trust the science!"

Rep. Greene pressed that the Equality Act, which aims to codify the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include protection for gay and transgender Americans from discrimination, was "wrong."

Rep. Newman, who is a mother of a transgender woman, tweeted a caption to her recent speech, "Without the Equality Act, millions of Americans like my daughter can be denied housing, education, and more simply because they identify as transgender. I'm voting to pass the Equality Act for my daughter - the strongest, bravest person I know."

Rep. Greene immediately fired back, saying, "As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters' bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams."

Rep. Greene insisted that the Equality Act would "completely devastate women's rights and religious freedoms" and challenged the Democrats to read the bill. Last week, she tweeted that the bill "has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community, that could be done easily without this. It has everything to do with attacking God and believers."