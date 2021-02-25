A Marxist takeover by the left is well underway, The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft warns the American public in a new report.

A review of the "Four Stages of Marxist Takeover," originally written by Scott McKay in July 2020 for the American Spectator and based on a 1984 interview with Soviet defector and former KGB operative Yuri Bezmenov, has now been published by The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft, who believes that this same Marxist takeover is already happening in the United States.

Hoft warns that America must prepare for even more catastrophic changes in the coming months under the new Biden administration.

McKay's four steps of "Marxist takeover" includes demoralizing, destabilization, crisis, and finally, normalization. Hoft believes that the four-step process began in 2020, even well before the United States Presidential Elections in November.

Hoft reports that the primary goal of the Marxist takeover perpetrators is to demoralize and make people believe that civilization, as people know it, has been lost. In this stage of the Marxist takeover process, which Bezmenov says is the "first step in engineered societal collapse," society is made to be "satisfied with less."

The next step in the Marxist takeover, as per Hoft's interpretation of Bezmenov's interview, is destabilization, which he described as "a rapid decline in the structure of a society - its economy, its military, its international relations." This has already been happening since 2020, says Hoft, who believes that Democratic leaders are trying to tamper down the economy through shutting down schools and businesses with COVID-19 as an excuse.

He cited that these unnecessary shutdowns continue to this day because of the left's destabilization agenda, despite COVID-19 death rates declining and better testing capabilities have been established. Hoft believes that COVID-19 no longer poses a significant threat to healthy Americans and that Democrats are just using it as a ploy to carry out the destabilization phase of the four steps of Marxist takeover.

Another example of blatant destabilization is the use of Ilhan Omar as a tool to encourage dismantling America's economy. Omar, who is black, Muslim, and an immigrant, serves as a triple-threat that Democrats can get behind, as she seems to have unique immunity from everybody else's criticism. Hoft says that anyone who dares to criticize her will be cancelled for discriminating against her being black, Muslim, and an immigrant:

"To criticize [Omar's] statements as cracked bears the signature not of incisive reasoning but rather racism. So when other Democrats join her call you are no longer allowed to object," McKay wrote in his op-ed.

Step three in the four steps of Marxist takeover, as per Hoft, is a crisis, in which the United States has had quite enough of, just two months into 2021.

First, the attack at Capitol Hill just 6 days into January was a crisis that left some people dead and many others injured. COVID-19, which Hoft calls a "manufactured crisis," continues to cause panic, destruction, demoralization, and disruption in people's lives. This winter season, the cold weather dropped to an unbelievable low, shutting down Texas. These are just a few of the crises that the American public is subjected to under the third of four steps of Marxist takeover, Hoft wrote.

Finally, Hoft warns that America must prepare for the final stage of the four steps of Marxist takeover, which is normalization. Eerily, COVID-19 has made the phrase "new normal" ever so common, which means wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding large gatherings. Hoft calls on the American public to "plan accordingly," as "the revolution is upon us."