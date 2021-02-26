New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing his former aid Lindsey Boylan, whom he kissed in 2018 without permission.

Boylan took to social media to expose her "experience working in the Cuomo administration" in the hope that others will be encouraged to speak the "truth", too.

"Today I am telling my story. I never planned to share the details of my experience working in the Cuomo administration, but I am doing so now in hopes that it may make it easier for others to speak their own truth," Boylan posted in Twitter last February 24.

The post contained a link to her essay at Medium.com where she detailed the abuse she experienced from Cuomo. Her post garnered 44.5K likes, 14.6K retweets, and 3K quoted tweets, and received many comments from Netizens who sympathized with and appreciated her courage in "sharing" her experience.

Her blog post entitled, "My Story Of Working With Governor Cuomo," is an 8-minute read that began with a statement allegedly by the governor inviting her to "play strip poker."

"Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected. His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right. He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences," Boylan said.

Boylan also said that a fellow-aid confided to her of experiencing the same sexual harrassments from the governor. She also explained why last December she began exposing the governor by "a few tweets"in the hope that Cuomo will not be appointed to the post of US Attorney General.

Married with a six year-old daughter, Boylan narrated how she became part of Cuomo's administration and detailed her experiences that she was forced to hide out of "shame" and actually "never planned to disclosed."

She also said that before she was appointed Chief of Staff at the state economic development agency, she was already forewarned to "be careful around the governor." Cuomo's advances started in January 2016 when she was new at the job and this was repeated until she left her post.

Boylan, ran for Manhattan Borough President last November, said she knows "some will brush off" her experience as "trivial" since society is "accustomed to powerful men behaving badly when no one is watching" but "the abusive behavior needs to stop."

"Telling my truth isn't about seeking revenge. I was proud to work in the Cuomo Administration. For so long I had looked up to the Governor. But his abusive behavior needs to stop," she stressed.

"I am speaking up because I have the privilege to do so when many others do not. No one should have to be defined or destroyed by this kind of sexual harassment. Nor should they be revictimized if they decide to speak their own truth," she pointed out, "I hope that sharing my story will clear the path for other women to do the same."

The blog post contained screenshots of her communications with the governor and relevant "evidences" pertaining to her narrative.

According to Christian Headlines, Cuomo denied Boylan's allegations when he spoke in a news conference about it last December.

"Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it's just not true," Cuomo said.